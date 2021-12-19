Pauline E. Vernes 'Polly'

Pauline E. Vernes "Polly" went to be with her Lord on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from natural causes, at the age of 95. She was residing at Tendernest Assisted Living. At the end, she was under the care of Stillwater Hospice.

Polly was born on May 31, 1926, to Fred and Elizabeth Kober in Lockwood. Out of three boys and 10 girls, Polly was the ninth of 13 born. She grew up working with her parents and siblings around the Park City area, on their family farm in the beet fields. She later moved to Billings and worked downtown at Woolworth's. She then went on to marry the love of her life, Arnold Vernes "Buddy" on Aug. 17, 1957, and became a homemaker and mother. Buddy worked for Mountain Bell phone company. She never learned how to drive and, when Buddy passed away in 1989, she walked wherever she needed to be, rain, snow or shine. Polly touched everyone's lives with her smile, kindness and ability to make us laugh until we cried. She was known for the stories she told of her childhood on the farm and life with all her siblings. When Polly was around her sisters, they loved to speak German with one another; most times we did not dare to know what they were saying. Polly had a love for anything Christmas, no matter the date, and would spend hours baking each season, along with decorating her house. In her later years, she was best known for being the doting grandma.

Polly is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Elizabeth; her husband, Arnold Vernes "Budd"; her son, Richard Vernes "Rick"; brothers Alfred, Solomon and Robert Kober; sisters Emma Frank, Tillie Marcus, Dorothy Miller, Frieda Tkach, Minnie Berst, Louise West, Ruth Hall and Sophie Kober.

She is survived by her son, Brad (Shay) Vernes of Billings; stepdaughter Anita (Robert) Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren Jordan (Ryan) Broste of Billings, Kaleb Vernes of Billings, Scott Johnson of Colorado Springs, Todd Johnson of Colorado Springs; and sister Clara Friesz of Riverton, Wyoming.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held in Spring of 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Lutheran Church at 537 Grand Ave., c/o Polly Vernes Memorial.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.