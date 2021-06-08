Menu
Perry Hekkel
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Williston
218 W Highland Dr
Williston, ND

Perry Hekkel

Perry Hekkel, 73, lifetime resident of Culbertson, MT, passed away peacefully at the Roosevelt Memorial Nursing Home in Culbertson, MT on Saturday morning, June 5, 2021. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and leave their condolences at www.fulkersons.com

His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Culbertson. Pastor Gretchen Wagner will officiate. Interment will be at the Friedens Gemeinde Cemetery, northwest of Culbertson.

Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services on Thursday.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Culbertson, ND
Jun
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Culbertson, ND
