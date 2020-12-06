Perry T. Smith

Perry T. Smith, 92, of Harlowton died Friday night, Nov. 27, 2020 at his home of natural causes. He was born April 1, 1928 in Hilger, Montana weighing 3lbs. He was the son of Luton and Dorothy (Decker) Smith. He received his education in Maiden, Lewiston and Harlowton schools graduating from Harlowton High School in 1946. He then entered the United States Marine Corp and served one year until the end of World War II. He returned to Harlowton, and on Jan. 10, 1948, he was united in marriage to Winona M. Anderson. They made their home and raised their family in Harlowton. He worked several jobs until the early 1960's when he began working for the Army National Guard in Harlowton. He retired in 1980 as a 1st Sergeant from the Army N.G. After retiring from the Guard, he founded Smith Trucking Co. His wife preceded him in death in 2017.

He served as past Commander and was still active in the American Legion of Harlowton and was a member of the VFW; was a past president of the Harlowton Kiwanis Club; served on the Board of the Jawbone Creek Country Club, the Harlowton School Board, and at the Wheatland County Senior Center; was one of the first EMTs in Wheatland County and served on the fire department. He drove school buses for many school sport activities.

He is survived by his three children Perry T. (Carol) Smith of Missoula, MT, Jeanne (Charles) Widdicombe and Karen (Tom) Sippel both of Billings, MT; six grandchildren Michelle, Shannon, Jan, Chad, Cameron and Miranda, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside Memorial Services for Perry T. Smith will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Harlowton Cemetery. Cremation had taken place with the Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no reception following the service.

If friends wish to make a memorial, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wheatland County Senior Center, the Harlowton American Legion or the charity of their choice to be left with the Perkins Funeral Home, PO Box 313, Harlowton, MT 59036. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.perkinsfuneralandcreamation.com.