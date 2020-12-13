Menu
Pete "Super Mex" Martinez
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Pete 'Super Mex' Martinez

Pete 'Super Mex' Martinez, 75, of Billings passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his care home in Lewistown. He was born on Jan. 31, 1945 in Mesilla, NM to Jose 'Benny' and Amelia Padilla. Pete would later move on to Billings where he met his wife of 50+ years, Alice Martinez and would soon have four children. His early years were spent in Billings with his family and in 1989 they moved to Las Vegas, NV where they spent 15+ years, but would soon return to Billings in his latter years. He enjoyed racing cars, working, coaching baseball, but most of all he loved and adored his family. Not sure in what order, but he loved GOLF, his kids, his wife and beloved dogs.

Pete is survived by his wife, Alice; children, Geri, Petey and Justin; his daughter-in-law, Jenn; his grandchildren, Steffan, Presley, Destinee and Caitlyn; his great-granddaughter, Torrie; and his dog Gordo. He is also survived by his brother, Joe M. Padilla; and his sisters Magda Padilla and Betty Aldama.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Jose 'Benny' and Emelia Padilla; his brother, Mercy; and daughter, Gina.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be determined.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers to the Family! He was my Favorite Uncle! Always made me laugh! Love an Miss him! RIP
Christine Garza
December 29, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Just know he is in a better place and everything will be alright sending my love and prayers God Bless you all, Love Berta
Roberta Mota
December 14, 2020
Alice and kids. My deepest sympathy to you all for the loss of Pete. So glad we were neighbors and lived at the ball park. Take care. Love you all.
Corleen walters
December 14, 2020
Love you always Uncle Pete. RIP
Victoria Padilla Gonzales
December 13, 2020
I will miss my Uncle Pete who taught me all about sports and always believed in me. "If just one person believes in you, you`ll find your way". Thank you Uncle Pete for believing in me and I will always Love you.
Steve Garza
December 13, 2020
Rip pete ,it was good to know you bud ,sorry to hear , condolences to your family,
Will wipf
December 13, 2020
Pete, as always , fought the battle head on. Alice please except my sympathy for your loss. The 50+ years is a long time but you where a excellent wife, mother and friend. He did love you all and was proud of you and the kids, as he would tell me often. Even it has been awhile he will still be missed and I will still think of him often and you and and your family will still be in my prayers. We just don't say it enough but "I LOVE you All".
Clyde and Dale
December 13, 2020
I have know you and Pete for around 50 years. I always loved his smile and laugh. Sending prayers, hugs and Love to you and the kids
Myrna
December 13, 2020
