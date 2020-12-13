Pete 'Super Mex' Martinez

Pete 'Super Mex' Martinez, 75, of Billings passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his care home in Lewistown. He was born on Jan. 31, 1945 in Mesilla, NM to Jose 'Benny' and Amelia Padilla. Pete would later move on to Billings where he met his wife of 50+ years, Alice Martinez and would soon have four children. His early years were spent in Billings with his family and in 1989 they moved to Las Vegas, NV where they spent 15+ years, but would soon return to Billings in his latter years. He enjoyed racing cars, working, coaching baseball, but most of all he loved and adored his family. Not sure in what order, but he loved GOLF, his kids, his wife and beloved dogs.

Pete is survived by his wife, Alice; children, Geri, Petey and Justin; his daughter-in-law, Jenn; his grandchildren, Steffan, Presley, Destinee and Caitlyn; his great-granddaughter, Torrie; and his dog Gordo. He is also survived by his brother, Joe M. Padilla; and his sisters Magda Padilla and Betty Aldama.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Jose 'Benny' and Emelia Padilla; his brother, Mercy; and daughter, Gina.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be determined.