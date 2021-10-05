Menu
Philip "Jim" Zueger
FUNERAL HOME
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Sidney
315 2nd St. NW
Sidney, MT

Philip 'Jim' Zueger

Funeral services for Jim Zueger 70, of Sidney will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Pella Lutheran Church, Pastor Audrey Rydbom will be officiating, A visitation will be from 12 to 6 pm on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Fulkerson-Stevenson Sidney under the care of Fulkerson – Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. To send flowers, call the local flower shops, or the funeral home. Jim passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at Trinity Health in Minot, ND.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pella Lutheran Church
MT
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Sidney
