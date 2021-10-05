Philip 'Jim' Zueger

Funeral services for Jim Zueger 70, of Sidney will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Pella Lutheran Church, Pastor Audrey Rydbom will be officiating, A visitation will be from 12 to 6 pm on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Fulkerson-Stevenson Sidney under the care of Fulkerson – Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. To send flowers, call the local flower shops, or the funeral home. Jim passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at Trinity Health in Minot, ND.