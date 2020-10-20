Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis A. Gallentine

Phyllis A. Gallentine

Phyllis A Gallentine died on August 12, 2020 from complications of dementia.

She was married on June 29,1968.

She graduated from Billings Senior High in 1961. She attended Billings Business College. She then worked at ABC Kiddee Shop for a while. She was employed by Deaconess Hospital in the diet kitchen for 20 years. She moved to Camarillo, CA with her husband in 1987 and lived in Camarillo since then.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister and her older brother.

She is survived by her husband (Loren) of 52 years. her sister (Deborah), her friend (Janice Lennick) and her friend (Maxine Thomas).


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.