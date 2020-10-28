Phyllis Roberts

1928 - 2020

Phyllis Colleen Bryan was born on June 29, 1928 to Ina and Russell Bryan in Ponca City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of three children. Her brother, Lawrence, and sister Melva both preceded her in death. In 1948 Phyllis met the love of her life, Bill Roberts and they were married on August 28th. Over the next 24 years Phyllis and Bill moved a dozen times following Bill's career until they finally settled in Billings.

Phyllis was active at Billings First United Methodist Church and in her PEO chapter (BG). Phyllis served as Missions Coordinator for the United Methodist Church, Yellowstone Conference, and was on the boards of Little Seeds, Head Start, Rocky Mountain College, and CASA. She was also on the President's council for Intermountain (Children's Home in Helena). Phyllis was especially proud of her Honorary Degree bestowed by Rocky Mountain College.

With Phyllis' passing comes the end of her generation in our family. Her death is grieved by her children Perry (Susan), Rusty (Rosanne) and grandchildren Eric and Abby, and her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to CASA, Intermountain (Helena), or Montana Rescue Mission. A memorial service will be held when it is safer to gather together to remember Phyllis. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.