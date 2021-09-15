Quinn Olivine Prevost

June, 19, 2021 - Sept. 5, 2021

Daughter to Melissa and Justin Prevost of Billings, Montana. Sister to Oliver two, Kellan three, and Charlotte eight. Our beautiful Quinn was a fighter from the start overcoming several obstacles. She was the sweetest baby. She loved to smile and to just be snuggled. Our precious girl had bright blue eyes and a lot of blonde hair. We will carry our love for her every day and we will miss our sweet angel.

Survived by Mother Melissa Presvost, Father Justin Prevost. Siblings Oliver, Kellan, and Charlotte. Uncles Erik Leafdale and Noah Painter. Aunts Emily Mullin, Katelyn and Megan Johnson. Cousins, Brea and Jax Mullin. Grandmother, Michele Leafdale and Kristi Johnson. Grandfathers, Rod Leafdale, Shane Prevost, Robbie Painter and Kile Johnson. Great-grandmothers, Carol Allard, Carol Nelson and Patty Lakey.

Preceded in death by great-grandfathers Kay King and Neal Leafdale. Great-grandmothers Bernadine Leafdale and Cecile King.

Memorial Services will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th Street, Billings MT at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers we would respectfully request donations to be sent to a trust fund for Quinn's siblings future life goals and endeavors at Altana Federal Credit Union, Billings MT