Ralph J. Stone

Ralph J. Stone passed away on June 13, 2021, in Billings. He was born on May 12, 1926, in Ogden, Utah, the fourth of five children born to M. Spencer Stone and Ivy W. Stone. After growing up in Utah, he joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946 as an electronic Technician's Mate 2C. Uncle Sam provided college educations to World War II vets and he used that opportunity to graduate from CalTech with a BS in Geology in 1950. Then he worked on oil exploration in California, Kuwait, Alaska and Wyoming.

After 'wearing out his suitcase in the oil patch,' he went to work in the family honey business. A new suitcase then went with him to Los Angeles; Phoenix; Denver; back to LA; Cuernavaca, Mexico; Fresno, California; and finally back to LA.

The most important event in his life occurred in Fresno when he met and married Bunny Worchesek in 1961. Opportunity knocked and Ralph, Bunny, Kari and Spencer moved to Billings in 1964 to build the world's largest honey tank. He operated a bulk honey business for 10 years using tank trucks and railroad tank cars in conjunction with the 3.5 million pound storage tank. Bulk honey was shipped to Japan, England, Canada, Ohio, Texas, Idaho, Washington and California.

After selling the bulk honey business, he worked for Western Ranch Supply for 13 years, then served eight years on the Billings City Council and then retired.

He enjoyed flying a Luscombe and a Cessna 172 around the West, where his knowledge of geology made flights a special pleasure for interested passengers. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and leisurely yard work.

In Billings, he enjoyed volunteering at ABT and BST, serving on the Aviation and Transit Commission, picking up litter around his neighborhood, belonging to Kiwanis and playing golf in the Senior League at Peter Yegen.

His loving wife of 56 years, Bunny Stone, predeceased him in 2017. His parents, two brothers and two sisters also predeceased him. He is survived by his wonderful children, Kari Gunn (Ken) and Spencer Stone. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Madison and Mackenzie Stone, and Chad Westerland (Nadia); and his loving former daughter-in-law Kristy Foss. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including Kathee Stone Randolph (Fairfax), Mike Stone (Anna) and Sammy and Spencer Coray.

Thank you, West Park Village, for your loving assistance.

Cremation has taken place.

Donations may be made in Ralph's memory to West Park Village. Private family services will be held at a later date.