Ramona Vega Robles

August 30, 1930, the clouds opened up and delivered a beautiful baby girl. Her name was to be "Ramona Vega." She was born in the city of Pharr, Texas and fell into the loving arms of Jose Vega and Silbestra Morin, who were chosen to be her parents. They immediately fell in love with her, as so many of us did.

She grew up with five brothers; Joe Vega, Eusevio Vega, Monico Vega, William Morin, and Little Joe Morin. Being the only girl, God opened the skies again. He rained down four caring sisters, Sue Hernandez, Petra Vega, Mary Montez, and Guadalupe Morin. She loved having so many siblings, they were all so beautiful and sweet to her. They all grew up so happy and loved by their amazing mother. Although her siblings lived far apart, they always remained close in spirit and would come together for many occasions.

God opened the skies sending her a family of her own. She was blessed with eight memorable children; Frank Garcia, Larry Garcia, Mary Jane Monroy, Carmen Gonzalez, Rocky "Bimbo" Gonzalez Danny Robles, Joe "Pepper" Robles and Pete Martinez.

Life took place putting Ramona through so much heartache, loss, and suffering. Although she faced many adversities she still held her family together with unconditional love.

Ramona was the strongest, kindest woman you will have ever met. Throughout her life, Heaven continued working as a revolving door taking many of her family members but blessing her with new family members as well.

She did it all, she beat the odds, after being widowed three times, she persevered and raised eight children on her own with her lovely mother by her side. Her faith, wisdom, and courage was the legacy she left behind with her children to continue with their families. "Mom we will miss your love, crafts, refried beans, and the best tamales ever!"

She instilled strength in her children who will carry her traditions as they stand in faith. Ramona is probably at this very moment rearranging God's furniture to suit her. She is preparing a room for us all, crocheting doilies, blankets, and pillows for our rooms.

At 91 years old, she lived a fulfilling life and she completed her journey with faith, hope, and courage and the skies have now closed behind her. And yes, one day, as long as we follow the examples of God, the skies will open up for us to be reunited with her and all of our loved ones. She was one of a kind. Mom we love you and will miss you always!

Cremation has taken place. Private family gathering at graveside at mount view cemetery. Visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for family.