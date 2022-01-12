Menu
Randall Charles Hodgdon

Randall Charles Hodgdon

Randall Charles Hodgdon of Billings Montana, passed away on Jan. 8, 2022 in Rio Rancho New Mexico. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1964 then went on to graduate from Eastern Montana State, and Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He served as an army reservist at Fort Bliss Texas. He was a life long classic car builder and enthusiast.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Wilford and Mary Hodgdon. He is survived by his sister Evalyn, nephew James Hodgdon, sons Holden and Ian, and daughter in law Uyen Hodgdon. He was grandfather to Hannah, Luke, and Ellie Hodgdon.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Evelyn, Sorry to hear about your brother. After losing both my brothers (Dicky and Bill) I know how hard it is. Prayers for you.
Marlene E Davis
Friend
January 19, 2022
Had lots of fun chasing old cars. R.I.P
Gary VanWinkle
Friend
January 12, 2022
Evalyn and Jammie. I am so sorry for your loss. I only meet Randall a few times but he left a lasting memory of his great smile. Sending hugs and peace for all your family
Myrna Schroeder
Friend
January 12, 2022
