Randall Lawrence Opp
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Randall Lawrence Opp

Jan. 16, 1952 to Dec. 19, 2021

Randy was born and raised in Glendive, MT. Parents Otto and Lydia Opp. He was a very loving husband , father, grandfather (Papa) and brother. Randy married his best friend Tammie May 6, 2000.

He loved all five of his kids, Amy (John), Tia, CJ, Adam, Jamie. He loved all five of his grandkids they called him (Papa), Elisha, Zach, Sophia, Bella, Charlotte. Brothers and Sisters, Ray (Deanna), Russ (Pat), Ron (Carol), Rick (Ann), Rita (Al), Renea (Dale), Rollie (Joan.

Randy loved to fish. He was the happiest with a fishing pole in his hand on a lake with his kids and grandkids by his side. He will be greatly missed! Services will be in June 2022


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Sorry to learn of Randy passing. We lived next door to the Opp family in Glendive. I did not know he lived in Billings.They were a wonderful family. Sincere condolences.
Marilyn Lefor Cullen
December 29, 2021
