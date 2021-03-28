Randy L. Harper

Nov. 1949 - March 2021

Born in Goodland Kansas, spent most of his growing up, education and businesses in Denver, CO, England, California and Montana. With great sorrow, he passed away unexpectedly from a recent illness.

He was destined to be an innovator, an inventor. Our mom would never know which appliance or motor Randy would take completely apart and put back together. One way to describe Randy would be that he probably would not have built the Pyramids, but they would of came to him and asked him how best to do it.

A man who knew all facets of how to start a manufacturing business. From patent applications, drawings, fabricating specialized tools, painting, designing promotional materials, detail for cost efficiency, to bookkeeping, he could do it all. He was awarded three US patents.

Upon graduating from Kings school in Grantham, England, his first experience in manufacturing was designing shoes for a manufacturing shoe company Stead & Simpsons, Leister, England.

Randy travelled back to the States to attend and graduate from Western State University, Colorado. When his friend, an Olympic skier potential was paralyzed from a skiing accident, he invented, patented, manufactured a successful hand operated cycle, Harper Handcycles in Denver Colorado. Which took him to California to be on national news programs with his invention.

Moving to Billings MT he invented, designed, patented, and manufactured the Yankease Post Puller sold nationally and internationally.

As a favor, between these businesses he was foreman on a water utilities development in Colorado for the concrete work. Another facet of his many talents was being an expert in cement applications.

Randy's inventions spanned from wind energy, innovations in bicycles, including his Stinger a motorized unit for driving the bike from behind. His knowledge for anything mechanical was vast. His enthusiasm for classic cars never faltered, and his constant companion on the road was his 1966 Ford wimbledon white flatbed truck.

Football season was an absolute requirement for Randy and his lifelong team was the Denver Broncos.

Randy was modest and had a huge, giving heart and blessed his family and friends with his love, wonderful stories, being so fun, knowledge, and always there to help. Lucky kids to have Randy as an Uncle.

There is no easing of the pain of losing you. We know, being a believer in Our Lord, you are now with Him, surrounded by Mom, family, and friends. You are a Brother and an Uncle that would be impossible not to cherish in our hearts and minds for always. For a man who always thought outside the box, he can now see what he always knew that all things are possible.

Being better people in loving and knowing you. Sister Sherry (Harper) Geddes, Brother-in-Law Mike Geddes, Niece Tawny (Geddes) Advincula, Adrian Advincula, Great Niece Harper Advincula, Nephew Travis Geddes, Neoma Geddes, Great Nieces and Nephews Ajax Geddes Cyrus Geddes and Caissa Geddes and Stepsister Susan (Harper) Coulson

He is proceeded in death by his Mom, Beatrice Joan Harper, Dad, Del Harper, Brother Ricky Harper.

Private family service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Dahl Funeral Chapel.