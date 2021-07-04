Menu
Randy Everett Madden
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Park High School

Randy Everett Madden

Randy Everett Madden, 73, of Billings, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Randy was born Feb. 29, 1948 in Glasgow Montana, the second son of the late Emmett Reeves and Mary Katherine (Hockett) Madden. He graduated from Park High School in Livingston in 1966. Randy was active in his faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and served as a congregation Elder, shepherding many in a mild and loving manner.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Donna, of Billings; his two brothers, Kenneth Edward (Belinda) Madden, and Fred Douglas (Fran) Madden, both of Livingston MT; his in-laws, Bud and Sharon Wright, of Shepherd, Wayne Lembcke, of Billings, and Barry and Lynette Kovarik, of Republic WA, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held July 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST via Zoom video conferencing. For information to access this event you may email Wendy Livingston at [email protected]


Published by Billings Gazette on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
MST via Zoom video conferencing
MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am deeply saddened at the loss of Randy. He was like a big brother to me when I moved to Billings and knew no one. He was a kind man, I am sorry to have lost touch with him. But I have often thought of the kindness that he showed me. I look forward to getting to know you again in Paradise my friend and Brother. You made a difference to me in my life when I lived in Billings. Thank you
Gregg Akehurst
Friend
August 5, 2021
We´re so sorry, Donna, to hear about Randy. He was a good spiritual man. We will see him again soon.
Mike and Jeanne Kowalski
Friend
July 4, 2021
