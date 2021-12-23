Menu
Raymond "Ray" Dietz
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Raymond 'Ray' Dietz

Raymond "Ray" Dietz passed away Dec. 17, 2021, after a short illness, non-covid related. He was surrounded by his grandchildren and holding the hand of the love of his life, Patty. He was 85 years old and married for over 60 years.

A funeral service and celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Bernard Parish, 222 Wicks Lane. Burial is to follow at Mountview Cemetery.

Please visit www.michelottisawyers.com for the complete obituary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Bernard Church Elevator Fund or the charity of your choice.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Bernard's Parish
226 Wicks Lane, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ray Dietz was a wonderful person to all those who were blessed to be a part of his life. He was generous, loving, very helpful, and kind. Always had such nice things to say and took the extra time to give others his treasured attention. To the entire Dietz family, I admire and deeply appreciate each of you. I was so grateful to be with you today while honoring this spectacular man, Raymond Dietz. He was an Earthly Angel for 85 years and now he's an Angel in Heaven. Thanks Ray for the gift of you and for all that happiness you shared with others who knew and loved you so dearly.
Deborrah ann Stenberg
Friend
December 27, 2021
Ray was one of the best MEN I ever Knew although I have not seen him in years I will miss him.We were all blessed to know him
D.A. Lende
Friend
December 24, 2021
