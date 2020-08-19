Regina Jean Williams

Regina jean Williams passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born on Jan. 16, 1931 in Bridger, Montana and was the Daughter of Henry Y and Charlotte Frank.

Jean married Roy Williams on May 7, 1955 in laurel. They had three children. She was preceded in death by her father Henry Y. Frank, her mother Charlotte Frank, two brothers, Richard and Ruben Frank, and her son, Robert Scott Williams. She is survived by her husband, Roy, of laurel, son, Douglas, of Laurel, and daughter, Janice Hart, and her husband john of Poulsbo, Washington, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

After graduation from high school in Laurel, Jean worked at both the Dutch Mill and Mill Drive Inn in laurel. She also worked for a period of time for Bice Trucklines as a secretary. After she was married she worked for Buckingham Transportation in Rapid City, South Dakota (where her husband was stationed in the Air Force) and Winter Hardware, Eastern Montana College, and the United States Forest Service all in Billings before taking time out to raise her family. When her children were all in school, Jean returned to work with the Yellowstone County Motor Vehicle Department at the Yellowstone County Courthouse retiring from there in 1987.

By the grace of God Jean had been a life-long Christian, and she and her husband had over the years become avid students of the Bible. Her favorite Bible passage was the 23rd Psalm ... Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for you are with me ...

From 1989 until 1994, Jean and Roy lived in Spokane, Washington where she was instrumental in helping Roy with his ministry as Principal of Spokane Lutheran School. The Williams' also owned and operated the Russell Motel in laurel for over 20 years.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in laurel. Cremation has taken place and her remains will be buried in the Bridger Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.