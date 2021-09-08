Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rex Allen Mishler
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
29 8th Street West
Billings, MT

Rex Allen Mishler

Following a brief illness, Rex passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side on Sept. 5, 2021. Rex was born in Cambridge Nebraska on July 26, 1946; the only child of Robert and Wilma Mishler.

Rex grew up farming and milking cows in the Cambridge, Eustis and Arapahoe Nebraska area. He attended one room country schools until the family moved to Arapahoe. There he attended town school and graduated from Arapahoe High School in 1964. After graduation he went to Denver, Colorado and attended Parks School of Business for computer programming. He also enlisted in the Colorado Army Reserve and served six years. It was while in Denver that he met his wife Pauline. They had two girls while in Denver, Janet and Robyn and then moved to Casper Wyoming. Rex worked in the steel pipe and water transmission pipe industry while in Denver and Casper. He started his own manufacturer's rep business for water transmission products and moved his family to Park City Montana in 1987.

After traveling five states and part of Canada with his business Rex retired in 2011, sold the company and took life easy. He and Pauline moved from Park City to Billings in 2018. Rex enjoyed visiting with people and talking about farming, playing cards (pinochle and pitch), and bragging on his four granddaughters. Rex was an avid deer and elk hunter in his younger years, and spent a lot of time in the Ekalaka Montana area looking for that one special buck.

Rex is survived by his wife Pauline, daughters Janet (Clint) Joppa, Robyn Mishler (Timm Gergeni). Granddaughters Jessica Joppa, Alicia (Michael) Lincoln, Emma Joppa and Sage Loecker.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held 2pm Saturday, Sept. 11 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
29 8th Street West, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation & Funeral Gallery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Pauline, I am so shocked to read about Rex's passing and my heart goes out to you. It brings back so many memories of working with Rex, staying at the house in Park City, camping in your yard one night with my family while on the way to Mount Rushmore and so much more All the very best
Grant LaBar
Work
September 9, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Arlan Hall
Family
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results