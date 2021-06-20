Richard E. Calloway

Richard E. Calloway, 55, passed unexpectedly doing what he loved on June 12, 2021 in Billings, Montana.

Richard was born Sept. 28, 1965 in Evansville, Indiana to Judy and Tommy. He grew up with three brothers and two sisters.

Richard was with his wife, Dawn, for 38 years. He took pride in his family and always loved with a big heart.

Richard was known to have a strong work ethic. He spent 25 years working in the oil fields and the last five years at Western Sugar.

Despite his rugged exterior, witty remarks, and stubbornness, he was also known as a loving, giving, and caring person. Richard was the life of the party and left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Richard is survived by his wife, Dawn, his three children: Tommy, Sabrina, Steven, his brothers: Mike, Ken, Steve, his sisters: Kelly, Andrea and his dog, Bubba.

A service will be held on Wednesday, June 23 at 11 am at Smith Funeral Chapel located at 304 34th Street West.