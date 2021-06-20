Menu
Richard E. Calloway
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith West Funeral Chapel
304 34th Street West
Billings, MT

Richard E. Calloway

Richard E. Calloway, 55, passed unexpectedly doing what he loved on June 12, 2021 in Billings, Montana.

Richard was born Sept. 28, 1965 in Evansville, Indiana to Judy and Tommy. He grew up with three brothers and two sisters.

Richard was with his wife, Dawn, for 38 years. He took pride in his family and always loved with a big heart.

Richard was known to have a strong work ethic. He spent 25 years working in the oil fields and the last five years at Western Sugar.

Despite his rugged exterior, witty remarks, and stubbornness, he was also known as a loving, giving, and caring person. Richard was the life of the party and left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Richard is survived by his wife, Dawn, his three children: Tommy, Sabrina, Steven, his brothers: Mike, Ken, Steve, his sisters: Kelly, Andrea and his dog, Bubba.

A service will be held on Wednesday, June 23 at 11 am at Smith Funeral Chapel located at 304 34th Street West.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Smith Funeral Chapels - West
304 34th Street West, Billings, MT
Smith West Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rip my brother,I love you and miss you very much,you will have to wait till we me up again in the after life,until then. All my love to you
Michael William Calloway
June 23, 2021
Fourth of July at there house. I miss you big brother.
Andrea Lynne Calloway
Family
June 23, 2021
Well big brother you will be missed bye all of us. There will not be a day go bye that your not though of or missed.until the day we meet again.I love you ,,your little sister Andrea
David & Andrea Cochrun
Family
June 23, 2021
Richard you are going to be missed so much ! I can´t believe your gone it hurts so bad . You were so amazing and I love you so much ! Your sister Kelly
Kelly Rae Calloway
Family
June 21, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I did not know Richard but I feel it is a great loss anytime a brother rider is taken. I ride that same road every year and will say a prayer when I am there next. Sympathy and blessings to the family and loved ones. McDave
McDave
June 20, 2021
