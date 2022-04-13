Menu
Richard "Dick" Hess
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home
1717 Main Street
Miles City, MT

Richard "Dick" Hess

Richard "Dick" Hess, age 78, of Billings, formerly of Fallon, passed away on April 9, 2022 in Billings. Family will Receive Friends on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Prairie County Cemetery in Terry, MT.

Please refer to www.stevensonandsons.com to read full obituary, leave condolences, and view complete service information.


Published by Billings Gazette on Apr. 13, 2022.
