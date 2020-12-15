Menu
Richard Lee Kehler Jr.
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Hardin High School

Richard Lee (Dicky) Kehler, Jr.

Richard Lee (Dicky) Kehler, Jr., 74 of St. Xavier, passed away at his home in Billings, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, after fighting colon cancer for nearly the last five years. Dick was born Dec. 26, 1945, in Hardin, MT to Rich and Esther (Schaak) Kehler, joining sister Marlene. He soon found his love for farming, following in his dad's tracks. He attended St. Xavier Elementary through eighth grade, graduating from Hardin High School in 1964. FFA, shop class, and working in the school library for Mrs. Reibeth were some of the highlights of his high school years.

After graduating, Dick attended Billings Business College and EMC, and eventually joining the USMC for six years, hence where his nickname of Red Dog came to be. In the meantime, he attained his private pilot's license, one of his lifetime goals.

Dick married Mary Ellen Nelson on Dec. 26, 1969, in Billings and celebrated just two weeks short of 51 years of marriage. They had three sons, Travis of Billings, and Kelly and Spencer of St. Xavier MT. He was thrilled to have three beautiful grandchildren, Jessica, Madison, and Justin, who treated him with such love and respect.

Dick served on the Soil Conservation Board in Big Horn County, also serving at the state level, putting in thirty years.

Dick farmed and ranched his entire lifetime, thoroughly enjoying himself. He always was able to multitask and have a million different deals going at once. He always had plenty of time to play, such as snow skiing, boating, and bird and big game hunting with friends. He was very generous to those he considered friends, which was everyone who pulled in the yard. He will be remembered for telling jokes (quite often pretty racey) and laughing before he made it to the punch line, creating even more humor. He enjoyed flying his Super Cub and having his sons and granddaughter, Jessica, take an interest in flying.

Thanks to Dr. Cobb and all the fine medical staff with St. Vincent's Healthcare and Compassus for supporting the family during this trying time. Also, thanks to Larry Green, Maynard Day, John Jernberg, Chris Fox, and Paul Grmoljez who stopped by many times to visit throughout the last six months.

Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; sons Travis, Kelly (Jill), and Spencer (Rhea); grandchildren Jessica, Madison, and Justin; his sister Marlene (Jim) Davis; Uncle Ray (Marilyn) Schaak; and a host of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father and mother, and younger brother, Bill.

The family invites you to a visitation on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 West Wicks Lane, from, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The graveside service with military honors will be held at the Fairview Cemetery, in Hardin, MT on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following at the Fort Custer Golf Course. The graveside service will be Livestreamed on Dicky's tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries, where you can also leave a story, photo or remembrance for the family.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Heights Family Funeral Home
733 West Wicks Lane, MT
Dec
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Hardin, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
My condolences to the family of Dick Koehler JR.. Our Lord Jesus Christ is with you to help you through this time of loss and memory.
Mitch Walter
December 16, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Dicks passing. Our prayers to the family
Larry and Cheryl Yerger
December 15, 2020
I already miss his warm greetings and great sense of humor. We are thinking about you guys
Al Blain
December 15, 2020
My heart is sad...I dont know who was the bigger jokester...my dad Al thought highly of your dad and were good buds...cheers in heaven....
Tracy Lambrecht
December 15, 2020
Sending prayers your way for the comfort of wonderful memories to all of you.
Patty Slattery Delaney
December 15, 2020
We are saddened by your loss of Dicky. You have our sympathy during this difficult time. What a nice picture ànd article in the paper. We have fond memories of Dicky. The Lemon Family
Tempe Lemon
December 15, 2020
What a sad time for the Kehler family. Hopefully you will hear some special memories from folks who knew Dickie and all of you. Our family, the Slatterys, valued the friendship we shared.
Beth Krkosa
December 15, 2020
Love You Buddy I´ll see you up Yonder
Buster Boggs
December 15, 2020
Oh my gosh, what an amazing man Dickie was. His warm heart and big smile could light up any room. He will truly be missed but he will NEVER be forgotten. I so enjoyed talking to him when he would come in to the office and the stories he would share with me. I will greatly miss the special hugs I got from him each and every time he was here. My deepest sympathy to you all. You had a GREAT FATHER! What a wonderful role model you all had
Wanda Richardson
December 15, 2020
Sincere sympathy to Dicks family and friends. Darn Cancer.
Rubert and Mary Kern
December 15, 2020
Dickie loved to smile and have fun. He was a great guy. Life is a little different once you lose your best friend, if you need to talk give me a call. 855-4678
Norma Granning
December 15, 2020
Our prayers to all the Kehler family. Dick was a wonderful friend to know and will be missed be all.
Jim & Gretchen schubert
December 15, 2020
