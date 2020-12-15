Richard Lee (Dicky) Kehler, Jr.

Richard Lee (Dicky) Kehler, Jr., 74 of St. Xavier, passed away at his home in Billings, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, after fighting colon cancer for nearly the last five years. Dick was born Dec. 26, 1945, in Hardin, MT to Rich and Esther (Schaak) Kehler, joining sister Marlene. He soon found his love for farming, following in his dad's tracks. He attended St. Xavier Elementary through eighth grade, graduating from Hardin High School in 1964. FFA, shop class, and working in the school library for Mrs. Reibeth were some of the highlights of his high school years.

After graduating, Dick attended Billings Business College and EMC, and eventually joining the USMC for six years, hence where his nickname of Red Dog came to be. In the meantime, he attained his private pilot's license, one of his lifetime goals.

Dick married Mary Ellen Nelson on Dec. 26, 1969, in Billings and celebrated just two weeks short of 51 years of marriage. They had three sons, Travis of Billings, and Kelly and Spencer of St. Xavier MT. He was thrilled to have three beautiful grandchildren, Jessica, Madison, and Justin, who treated him with such love and respect.

Dick served on the Soil Conservation Board in Big Horn County, also serving at the state level, putting in thirty years.

Dick farmed and ranched his entire lifetime, thoroughly enjoying himself. He always was able to multitask and have a million different deals going at once. He always had plenty of time to play, such as snow skiing, boating, and bird and big game hunting with friends. He was very generous to those he considered friends, which was everyone who pulled in the yard. He will be remembered for telling jokes (quite often pretty racey) and laughing before he made it to the punch line, creating even more humor. He enjoyed flying his Super Cub and having his sons and granddaughter, Jessica, take an interest in flying.

Thanks to Dr. Cobb and all the fine medical staff with St. Vincent's Healthcare and Compassus for supporting the family during this trying time. Also, thanks to Larry Green, Maynard Day, John Jernberg, Chris Fox, and Paul Grmoljez who stopped by many times to visit throughout the last six months.

Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; sons Travis, Kelly (Jill), and Spencer (Rhea); grandchildren Jessica, Madison, and Justin; his sister Marlene (Jim) Davis; Uncle Ray (Marilyn) Schaak; and a host of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father and mother, and younger brother, Bill.

The family invites you to a visitation on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 West Wicks Lane, from, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The graveside service with military honors will be held at the Fairview Cemetery, in Hardin, MT on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following at the Fort Custer Golf Course. The graveside service will be Livestreamed on Dicky's tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries, where you can also leave a story, photo or remembrance for the family.