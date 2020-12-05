Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Lee Grimm Sr.

Richard (Dick) Lee Grimm Sr.,

Richard (Dick) Lee Grimm Sr., 86, of Billings passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 1, 2020, from a heart attack. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

Dick was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who was loved by all who knew him. He was always easygoing, friendly and giving. He will be greatly missed.

For full obituary and to view a livestream of the service, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Yellowstone National Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.