Richard (Dick) Lee Grimm Sr.,

Richard (Dick) Lee Grimm Sr., 86, of Billings passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 1, 2020, from a heart attack. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

Dick was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who was loved by all who knew him. He was always easygoing, friendly and giving. He will be greatly missed.

For full obituary and to view a livestream of the service, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.