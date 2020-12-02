Richard 'Dick' Nielsen

Richard 'Dick' Nielsen, age 88 of Glendive, Montana passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 with family by his side at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home due to Covid-19. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Dick was born on Feb. 17, 1932 in Langdon, North Dakota to Lee and Delima (Monette) Nielsen. His parents moved to Glendive in 1938, where Dick attended Sacred Heart School and later graduated from Dawson County High School. He went to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad in 1947. In Jan. of 1952 he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Livorno, Italy. He was honorably discharged in Dec. of 1953. Dick returned to Glendive and continued working for the N.P. Railroad.

On May 25, 1955 Dick married Julia Ann Vorhies and to this union they had one daughter Debra and three sons, Edwin, Mark and David. Dick moved his family to Billings, Montana in 1969 and continued his railroad career. He worked in Billings and Laurel, Montana until he retired from Burlington Northern Railroad in 1994.

Dick and Julie loved traveling in their motor home. They purchased a home in Arizona and became snowbirds. They were also yard salers, Dick enjoyed buying and Julie enjoyed selling.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Delima; three brothers, Don, Lee and Bob and one sister Janice.

Dick is survived by his sister, Betty Evans of Billings; brother-in-law Delbert (Betty) Vorhies of Glendive; his children, Edwin (Carol) Nielsen of Lindsay, Montana, Debra (Carson) Bales and their children Colton and Caitlin of Wasilla, Alaska, Mark (Shirley) Nielsen and their children Kobey and Kimberly and great grandkids Olivia and Brecken of Laurel, Montana and David (Donna) Nielsen of Las Vegas, Nevada; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

