Richard McDonnell Schiltz
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Richard McDonnell Schiltz

Richard McDonnell Schiltz, age 75, died peacefully on Dec. 25, 2021, after a long illness.

He was born in Billings on March 6, 1946, to the late John McHale and Edna McDonnell Schiltz. He grew up on Highland Park Drive. The area was bordered by Tony's Supermarket, Lisa Field, the Big Ditch and the Rimrocks, which provided countless hours of hiking and exploring. The neighborhood was populated by a bevy of World War II baby boomers. Rich attended Kate Fratt Memorial School and graduated from Billings Central High School in 1964. From Central, he went on to attend/study at the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

After two years of social success and academic failure, he returned to Billings. Richard then joined the local Marine Reserve unit in June 1966. While in Boot Camp, he scored very high on a test and qualified for flight school. The training required a three year commitment, so he reenlisted for three years. The week before flight school was scheduled to begin the program was canceled - but not the three-year enlistment.

In Oct. 1967, Richard arrived in Vietnam and was assigned to a naval gunfire support team with the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment along the DMZ.

In early May 1968, the battalion was northeast of Dong Ha. At the village of Dai Do, the battalion took on a regimental force of North Vietnamese regulars. Their advance on the city of Quang Tri was stopped by the U.S. side. The marines suffered over 80% casualties over two days of fighting. During the 13-month tour of duty, shelling and mortar attacks were almost constant. During his tour in Vietnam, Richard received a Naval Commendation Medal with a V for valor in combat. He also received a Good Conduct Medal and attained the rank of Sergeant E-5.

After the Marine Corp, Rich reapplied to the College of St. Thomas, and was accepted. To help pay for his tuition, he was a bartender around the Twin Cities and graduated with the class of 1972 with a degree in economics.

In 1974, Richard moved to Houston and went to work as a roughneck on offshore drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil.

In 1978, Richard moved to Norman, Oklahoma, to work in oil production and to attend petroleum engineering school at the University of Oklahoma. While at the university, he started teaching in their oil well blowout prevention systems school. In 1984, he became its program director. In this capacity, he taught with the Wild Well Control one summer in Brazil. Upon leaving OU he did consulting work throughout the west. In the fall of 1989, Richard suffered a serious stroke and was forced to retire.

In retirement, he moved to St. Michaels, Maryland, alongside the Chesapeake Bay and took up sailing. Richard was also an avid golfer and proudly celebrated a hole-in-one. He often shared fond memories of a weekend of golf at the Augusta National Golf Club.

In 2006, Rich moved back to Billings to be close to old friends and family.

He is survived by his sister, Kathe McDaniels (Bill) of Washington, DC; his brothers, John of Billings and Christopher (Ann) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Richard is also survived by several women who played important roles in his life through their love and companionship. A special thanks to Jenny Sheehy, Becky Muller and Madonna Stepanek who took wonderful care of Rich for four years.

A funeral mass will take place at noon on Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, 215 N. 31st St., in Billings. Following the mass, a burial service with full military honors will be held at the Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, MT 59044.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Billings Catholic Schools Foundation.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Patrick Co-Cathedral
215 N. 31st St., Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
My deepest sympathy to your family. I got to know Rich when he returned to campus to celebrate his 50-year reunion. Rich was very proud of St. Thomas and shared many wonderful stories from his time here. He took great pride in being the one to give a beloved priest here a nickname that stuck throughout the ages and is now the namesake of one of our dining venues on campus: Scooters, named after Msgr. James Lavin. He was especially impressed with our Veteran's Center on campus and the programming and resources that are available to our active and retired military alumni. Rich had a great sense of humor and a knack for telling stories. His presence will be deeply missed. A Mass will be said for Rich here on campus at the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Jennifer O'Brien, University of St. Thomas
School
January 5, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin. I will miss you always and treasure all our past conversations and visits. Sorry for your loss of your beloved brother Kathe, John and Chris.
Pamela McDonnell Showers
January 2, 2022
Aileen Armstrong Murck
January 1, 2022
Rich was a wonderful, kind and loving person.
Aileen Murck
Friend
January 1, 2022
My deepest sympathy goes out to Rich's family. I will always have fond memories of him from the time we spent together in Norman.
Nancy Hardy
December 29, 2021
I didn't know Richard, but I am a Brother Marine that also served with the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines in VietNam, 29-months earlier (May 1965/Feb 1966). On behalf of the 2/4 Association, I offer our condolences...Semper Fidelis Brother
James Mazy SR
Other
December 29, 2021
Our memories of the Schiltz brothers, particularly of Chis and Rich, go back to the days of the early 60's and the summer activity around the Hilands pool. Although we haven't kept up with the family for decades, we still remember, with fondness, the fun as kids we shared. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family. Your wonderful obituary describes the robust life that Rich led and hopefully enjoyed for years. He was a most memorable guy! This is a difficult time ~ we Barovichs send our deepest sympathies to you all.
Mary Fitzgerald
Friend
December 29, 2021
I was a caregiver for Rich when he was living in his retirement home. He was always so nice, caring, loving. He could good a joke in every now and then to and make us laugh! He will truley be missed. RIP
Cindy
Friend
December 28, 2021
I was a one of the personal care assistant that cared for Richard at Tendernest I enjoyed his story´s of his younger days and just visiting with him in general he was one of my favorite residents we always shared a Diet Pepsi in the evenings and he always made sure I had a Diet Pepsi for later in the night he will truly be missed hugs to the family
Lezlie Modic
Friend
December 28, 2021
I remember playing with Rich in the good times on Highland Blvd and Longfellow. He was a good friend
Ann Pressman Walters
Friend
December 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of your brothers passing, John!
Dick Meyers
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results