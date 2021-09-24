Menu
Richard Paul Solberg
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services
11411 N. Michigan Rd.
Zionsville, IN

Richard Paul Solberg

Richard Paul Solberg, born December 12, 1948, in Omaha, Nebraska, died peacefully on September 20, 2021, at Riverwalk Village in Noblesville, Indiana at the age of 72.

Richard served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict, was Honorably Discharged from Active Duty, and later joined the U.S. Navy Reserve. In his youth, he was a competitive swimmer, which prepared him to become a Rescue Swimmer in the U.S. Navy. He received a B.S. Degree in Economics from the University of Washington and a Juris Doctorate from Gonzaga University. He built several television and radio stations in the Pacific Northwest and New York. He worked as an attorney; engineer; and owner/operator of radio station 1230AM KDHN in Hardin, Mont. After relocating to Montana, he was one of two federally certified electricians in the entire state.

Richard was intelligent, loving and a loyal friend, who enjoyed travelling and studying the Bible. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Jean (Perry) Solberg. Survivors include his loving wife of 23 years, Linda (Szewczyk) Solberg; daughter, Denell Solberg; son, Joel Solberg; stepdaughter, Jessica (Brock) McCracken; stepson, Joseph Ramirez; and grandsons, Quinten, Joshua, and Zachary McCracken.

The family wishes to thank Intrepid USA Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.

A private service will be held for family only. The family asks that donations to honor Richard be made to Yellowstone National Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral and Cremation Services of Zionsville, Indiana. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.arnmortuary.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 24, 2021.
Good bye my friend. Thank you for your friendship.
Les Kruger
October 23, 2021
