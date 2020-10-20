Menu
Rick Allan Becker
1959 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1959
DIED
October 13, 2020

Rick Allan Becker

Rick Allan Becker, 61, of Plentywood died at his home on Oct. 13, 2020 from natural causes.

Memorial services for Rick Becker will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at the Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood with Pastor Brandon Smithson officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, family and friends are requested to wear masks at the service. Cremation has taken place. Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020.
So sad to hear of Rick's passing. Hugs to His Family. Remembering all the nights he kept me open at Last Chance Saloon because he had interesting things he needed to discuss with some one and some one to listen to his rants. Happy that he liked to pick on me to be the one to listen to him. He was always good for a laugh even when waiting on him at the store. He never left until he would pull a good one on me. Will miss those moments.
Dorothy Trupe
Friend
October 18, 2020