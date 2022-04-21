Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
RIck Ewing
FUNERAL HOME
Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel
201 North Broadway
Red Lodge, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 23 2022
10:00a.m.
Belfry High School gymnasium
Send Flowers

Rick Ewing

RED LODGE - Rick Ewing, 72, of Red Lodge Montana, passed away on April 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rick was born in Red Lodge, Montana to Walter and Lola Ewing. He grew up with his brothers Jesse Lee and Michael Dean along with his sisters Theresa Kokkeler and Patty Miner.

Rick was a star athlete in anything he did. If you asked him he still holds records in Montana that will never be broken. He worked for Las Vegas Paving for over 40 years. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Rick and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.

Rick is survived by his sons: Cheyenne and Chris; daughters: Denverly Grant, Dallas Ewing and Ashlee Anderson. He was a wonderful grandfather to nine and an amazing great grandfather to five.

The funeral services will be held at Belfry High School gymnasium on April 23rd at 10:00 a.m. with interment at Belfry cemetery, followed by a luncheon in the Belfry High School Cafeteria.

Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Billings Gazette on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Belfry High School gymnasium
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.