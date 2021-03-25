Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rick Zier
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hardin High School

Rick Zier

Rick Zier left this earth and passed into heaven on March 19 at the age of 67.

Peter Richard (Rick) Zier was born on Oct. 12, 1953 to Rose M. Zier and Fred Zier of Hardin, Montana. He spent his childhood in the Crow Agency area with siblings Dori (Arntz), Ted, and Brenda (Fenner) and graduated from Hardin High School in 1972. From there he immediately entered into one of his true passions in life, rodeo.

After being warned that bareback riding was too dangerous, Rick and his brother Ted opted to pursue a much safer career in bull riding. He had success in rodeo as the Great Falls Circuit Finals Champion in 1979 and that same year finished ranked in the top 30 and was invited to the George Paul Memorial in Del Rio, Texas.

Rick wed Kristine (Roen) in 1982. Though they would later divorce, they welcomed their only child Joshua in 1987. With the rodeo days behind him, Rick began working toward a bachelor's degree in Business Administration Information Systems from Eastern Montana College. He graduated in 1991 and shortly thereafter moved to Colorado Springs and eventually the Denver area. He remained in Colorado until his retirement to Greybull, Wyoming in 2017. We are forever grateful for the later years he was able to enjoy close to friends and family.

Rick will always be remembered for his unwavering loyalty to his family and friends. Though strong and independent, he cared deeply for those around him, and his greatest success was as a loving father, a job he excelled at every day of his life.

Good ride cowboy, good ride.

He is survived by his son Joshua (Mackenzie) Zier and soon to arrive grandchild; his siblings Dori Arntz of Pioneer, Calif., Ted (Tawni) Zier of Basin, Wyo., and Brenda (Chad) Fenner of Augusta.

The Zier family extends a gracious thank you to all who have reached out during this time. A celebration of Rick's life is being planned for a future date.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am so sorry to learn of Rick´s passing. Rick was the best man at my wedding to Lynn Bauer and a dear friend. He was always so much fun and I treasure the memories.
Susan Zink Bauer Mottram
March 25, 2021
Sincere condolences on your loss of a dad, brother, relative and friend. I lived down the road in Dunmore. Rode the same bus and attended schools in Crow Agency and Hardin. I remember him as a very friendly individual.
Loretta Stewart Thomas
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your lost I just found out today
Toad
March 25, 2021
Rest In Peace My Friend...
Cammie Gress Brockway
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of your brother. And Joshua your father.
Gary and Donna Stricker
March 25, 2021
I was sorry to see that Rick had passed away. We kept in touch after high school but haven't seen each other for several years. I considered him a good friend. My condolences to the entire family, he will be missed.
Scott Johnson
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results