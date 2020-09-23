Rita McGovern

In 1908 an immigrant train steamed into Glendive, MT and on it outstepped Mrs. Katherine Reynolds and her ten children. Katherine had come from Dubuque, Iowa in search of a better life for her family. West of Glendive, out on the Pleasant View Flats, she homesteaded with her children on prairie lands. Each kid was hoping to 'prove u' on their designated acreage. Although the view was pleasant, the arid, oftentimes dry land made making a living farming a challenge. It wasn't long before they realized someone would have to go to town and make some money. Her son Frank heeded the call, went to town and got a job at Sawyers grocery store. While working there, in those early days, Frank became good friends with a co-worker, John Marman, and they decided to become partners and go into business together. They opened the first Reynolds store in Glendive in 1925. Now 95 years and generations later, Reynolds still successfully operates five stores in five different Eastern Montana communities.

Be that as it may, Frank found running a grocer business was exciting, demanding but left little time and energy to pursue a wife of his own. There was no match.com in those days, but a traveling salesman recognized Frank's plight and came to his aid. He told Frank of a beautiful young, unmarried lady named Ottelia (Tillie Klarman), who was a secretary at his company's headquarters in Iowa. Frank must have had quite the command of the romantic languages, because after a few love letters and one trip to meet her, she said Yes! He went to Iowa, brought his bride back and they tied the knot in August 1923. Together they raised six children, one being Ritamary Reynolds, or Mom, born March 25, 1927.

Growing up in the grocery business is like the family farm, you get involved whether you feel like it or not. There was a young man, Kenny McGovern, working at the store with Mom and they took 'a shine' to each other. About that time WWII came along and Kenny got drafted #1 out of Dawson County. He went off to Europe with Uncle Sam, but the two love birds kept in touch as much as possible. Dad was smitten with Mom, but he was twelve years older than her. She said she wrestled with the age difference but explained that no one quite measured up to Dad in her eyes, and they tied the knot in Sept. 1949.

On their honeymoon they hopped into Dad's snazzy, black, bumble bee nosed Studebaker coupe and went on a month-long trip. They toured the West Coast hitting several baseball games and sporting events. Mom always laughed about how Dad scheduled their honeymoon to coincide with baseball schedules. That was a big trip, especially for those days! It was good that they traveled then, as in short order, seven kids popped into the world. There were two girls and five boys; Maureen, Kevin, Greg, Terry, Brian, Todd and Ann.

We lived and grew up in the big old Hollecker House, next to the Yellowstone River. Mom and Dad were always there to support and love us in our varied adventures and activities. Somehow, Mom and Dad made each of us feel special, we knew they had our backs. Our Dad was a character and to us kids his word was law, and Mom the shrewd negotiator. One absolute rule was no hard baseball playing in the front yard because of the picture windows. Returning from a week-long Canadian fishing trip, even Dad had to laugh when he saw the taped-up picture window. The big jagged glass cracks were taped, and Mom had the perpetrator spell out 'Hi Dad!' in big letters! Smooth move, Mom! I think they did a great job with us kids. They saw to it that we all graduated from college, none of us, to my knowledge,

ever spent a night in jail and they stressed the two most important things; they gave us the gift of family and the gift of faith. It binds us together and strengthens us to this day.

Mom gave us a painting that said it all, 'What you do for yourself dies with you, what you do for others, lives for eternity.' How Mom did so much while raising us 7 kids was a true balancing act. She was totally involved in community and church activities her entire life. She was on a number of boards, especially Glendive Medical Center and Sacred Heart Parish Council. She played the organ. She served a term as President for the Society of Montana Hospital Association Volunteers. She also was recognized by the Glendive Chamber of Commerce with the Lifetime Community Service Award (we were so proud of her). She played the organ at church and accompanied her singing son, Kevin, also the author of this life story.

Of special interest to her was 'the Attic', a secondhand store, loaded to the hilt with donated clothes, housewares, books, etc. Mom, along with two other women started. Mom volunteered and served as a chairperson for over 40 years. Generated profits have purchased much needed equipment for Glendive Medical Center. Mom explicitly loved that many people are able to afford basic items that would be a financial challenge for them otherwise. Operated entirely by volunteers, Mom would often come home with funny 'Attic' stories. Once a volunteer's winter coal was sold by mistake by another 'Pink Lady'! You had to be careful where you put things. Back Roads of Montana, a TV show, was at the Attic doing an episode when one of the ladies sold the photographer's camera by mistake. They were lucky to find and retrieve the camera from the customer who purchased it. Mom laughed and loved the volunteers she worked with!

It is very difficult to encapsulate 93 years of a life well lived. Of special challenge to Mom was the tragic accidental passing of our brother Terry in 1985, Dad's death in 1987 and our wonderful sister, Maureen, in 2016. Mom would become very emotional and ask us if we were sure they had lived a good and happy life – to which we always reassured her.

In the last chapter of her life, after living in the same big old home for 78 years straight, we circled the wagons and she lived with Kevin, Brian and Ann in the Billings area. Mom was our Roc, our spiritual mentor, parent, teacher and friend. Mom showed us how to live and now she guides us from above. Many have told us that she touched them in a good way and made marks upon their hearts. Ritamary McGovern-a life well lived, a remarkable lady. Unforgettable!

Rita is survived by her children: Kevin (Sandi) of Laurel; Greg (Debbie) of Gilbert, AZ, Brian (Janette) of Billings, Todd (Stacy) of Fergus Falls, MN and Ann Walsh of Billings. Grandchildren: Kelly (Brian) Bourgeois of Helena, Beth (James) Zerr of Gilbert, AZ, Matthew McGovern of Minneapolis, Lauren (Eric) Herzog (SLP) of Fergus Falls, Nick Walsh, Brendan McGovern, Kelsey (Devon) Hedin and Mike (Kelly) Gilbert all of Billings, MT. Greatgrandchildren: Luke and Emerson Bourgeois, Jackson, Diem and Freddy Zerr, Ryker Hedin and Riley and Weston Gilbert. Her siblings: Robert Reynolds, Sacramento, CA, Richard (Rita) Reynolds, Marilyn Hoffman, and sister-in-law, Marge Reynolds, all of Glendive as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

