Rita Schrader passed away May 15, 2021 to be with our Lord and Savior. She was born Nov. 29, 1939 in Danville, Illinois, the daughter of Albert Jr. and Bessie Royce. She attended Danville High School, then later joined the U.S. Army. After Rita moved to Billings, she started her career at BLM. In 1994, she married Lynn Schrader. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, brother Albert 'Bud' Royce, and first husband, Ronald Stockdale. She is survived by husband, Lynn Schrader, brother, Mike Royce, sister Penny Boren and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 P.M., Thursday, June 10, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave N. and Division St.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church.

