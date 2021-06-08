Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita Schrader
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Rita Schrader

Rita Schrader passed away May 15, 2021 to be with our Lord and Savior. She was born Nov. 29, 1939 in Danville, Illinois, the daughter of Albert Jr. and Bessie Royce. She attended Danville High School, then later joined the U.S. Army. After Rita moved to Billings, she started her career at BLM. In 1994, she married Lynn Schrader. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, brother Albert 'Bud' Royce, and first husband, Ronald Stockdale. She is survived by husband, Lynn Schrader, brother, Mike Royce, sister Penny Boren and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 P.M., Thursday, June 10, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave N. and Division St.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church.

Condolences may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
First Baptist Church
corner of Third Ave N. and Division St., MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mother Superior, I was very Blessed to have you as a Sister Christ,. We had great laughs and fun times at W2E, what a awesome experience that we went through. May You Rest In Peace. I will miss you, you are with your best friend
Marilyn Ruckman
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results