Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "Rob" Anderson
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Robert 'Rob' Anderson

Robert Anderson entered this world 65 years ago in Torrington, Wyoming, son of Gene and Marge Anderson. He has completed his time with us and has joined his family members in heaven on Dec. 11, 2021.

Rob lived the majority of his life in Billings, raising his children and becoming an experienced machinist. He was a very proud and devoted father of two children, Eric Robert Anderson and Riley Kirk Anderson.

In his free time, he enjoyed creating works of art in painting and photography, and creating metal sculptures and structures. In his younger years, he was an avid trials motorcycle rider, competing in competitions locally as well as across the country.

He is survived by son Riley Anderson and sister Peggy Prestrud.

The family will be planning services for spring/summer of 2022.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.