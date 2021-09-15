Robert Bradley

On Sept. 7, 2021, Robert (Bob) Bradley of Roundup MT, age 75, passed from this world. He was a dearly loved husband, brother, father, and grandfather.

Bob was born on Oct. 12, 1945. His natural affinity for mechanics and working with his hands helped him excel in the army and throughout the rest of his life. He always believed in hard work, but believed one should play even harder. Bob thrived in his passions, from working on cars and motorcycles to art, and especially music. He'd sing along to any song, often with a guitar in his hands, sometimes forgetting words and making it his own. He is known for having a charitable heart, there is no one he would turn away from help.

He is predeceased by his wife, Kathy Bradley whom he married in 2008, but enjoyed 14 love filled years together. Bob is survived by his children and grandchildren, and the many family members and friends that had a special place in his heart.

It is a comfort to family and friends that he will be riding on his motorcycle into the afterlife for his next adventure.