Robert Bradley

On Sept. 7, 2021, Robert (Bob) Bradley of Roundup MT, age 75, passed from this world. He was a dearly loved husband, brother, father, and grandfather.

Bob was born on Oct. 12, 1945. His natural affinity for mechanics and working with his hands helped him excel in the army and throughout the rest of his life. He always believed in hard work, but believed one should play even harder. Bob thrived in his passions, from working on cars and motorcycles to art, and especially music. He'd sing along to any song, often with a guitar in his hands, sometimes forgetting words and making it his own. He is known for having a charitable heart, there is no one he would turn away from help.

He is predeceased by his wife, Kathy Bradley whom he married in 2008, but enjoyed 14 love filled years together. Bob is survived by his children and grandchildren, and the many family members and friends that had a special place in his heart.

It is a comfort to family and friends that he will be riding on his motorcycle into the afterlife for his next adventure.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 15, 2021.
Sometimes friendships transcend time and space, and even though it has been nearly 50-years, my respect and admiration for Bob Bradley has not waned. First met Bob back in 1971 while working for Northwest Pipe. Bob was in charge of the City Desk, which meant that he had the responsibility to make things work, coordinating the order processing involving walk-in and telephone orders with the warehouse personnel. Naturally, with his abilities to juggle more than one ball at a time, Bob was offered the North Run, truck-sales route when it became available with the promotion of the current position holder to General Sales Manager. Bob's skills translated to overwhelming success in this dynamic position with both Bob and the company making, as Bob would say, "mucho dinero." After nearly a year, one Monday, out of the blue, Bob turned in his resignation, left the company, never to return again. I never heard why he left, in fact I never saw Bob again, although I always heard that he was doing just fine. Smart, quick witted with a dry sense of humor, empathic and never heard saying anything negative about anyone. One of a kind, great guy who will be missed but never forgotten.
Mel Sticka
September 15, 2021
