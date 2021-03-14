Robert 'Bob' D'Ewart

March 21, 1931 – March 4, 2021

Robert 'Bob' Andrew D'Ewart passed away on March 4, 2021 in Layton, Utah.

Bob was born on March 21, 1931 in Livingston, Montana to Rupert 'Dooley' and Fern D'Ewart. Bob was the oldest of three boys, Richard and Henry 'Bud'. He and his brothers grew up on a ranch in the Pine Creek area and enjoyed hunting. Bob got his first elk at 12, a bear at 15, and his last elk at 78.

Bob went to Pine Creek School, then Park County High School before his family moved to Post Falls, Idaho where he graduated from Post Falls High School. It was in Post Falls that he met his future wife, Juanita Halterman. Bob was drafted into the Air Force in 1951 and married Juanita on Jan. 20, 1953 in Spokane, Washington.

Bob and Juanita moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico while Bob was stationed at Manzano Base. He remained good friends with those he served with, and the 1094th held frequent reunions.

After leaving the Air Force in 1955 Bob began his career as a salesman for Kraft Foods. While in Albuquerque Bob and Juanita had two sons, Brian and David. The family moved to Bozeman, Montana in 1961, then Billings in 1962 where they later had their youngest son, Jay. Bob's family was his pride and joy. He loved his wife deeply and frequently told everyone how proud he was of his sons and all their accomplishments, including their decisions to serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In 1983 Bob turned down a promotion with Kraft Foods and instead started his own business, Dewco, Inc. In 1994 his son Brian joined the company and the two enjoyed working together until Bob's passing.

Bob enjoyed hunting season with his sons and grandsons and spent every Oct. at the family's hunting camps. In the off-season he could usually be found fishing or golfing. He made many close friends in Billings and enjoyed meeting them for coffee in the mornings and lunch in the afternoons.

Bob is survived by his children, Brian (Sandy), David (Dana), Jay (Terie), nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Dick (Ann). He is preceded in death by his wife Juanita, his parents, and his brother Bud. The family deeply appreciates Bob's kind neighbors who made it possible for him to stay in his home.

There will be a graveside service on May 8, 2021 at the Shorthill Cemetery. For more information regarding the service, contact David at [email protected] Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.