Robert Lawrence 'Bob' Detra

1929 - 2021

Robert Lawrence 'Bob' Detra passed away of natural causes at his home in Billings, Montana on June 12, 2021 at age 91.

Bob was born in Morton, Wyoming on August 21, 1929 to Ruth and Lawrence Detra. His parents managed the local mercantile store and he was born in the upstairs apartment in which they resided. The family returned to Mason City, Iowa in the mid-1930s and Bob graduated from Mason City High School in 1947. He married Denise McGowan and had two children, Mark and Jody. He worked at Armour Meat packing plant in Mason City before joining the United States Air Force in 1951. He spent part of his Air Force time at Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota and fell in love with the west.

After the military, Bob relocated to Seminole, Florida and worked as a truck driver delivering freight around the St. Pete and Tampa areas. He loved to tell the story of when he shook hands with Teamster union leader Jimmy Hoffa who was in Tampa to organize truckers. Bob met his future wife Helen Ford Jones at a little Madeira Beach pub called Shanty Hogan's. They married on July 18, 1959 and had two children, Cheryl and David. Summer vacations were spent driving from Florida to the Black Hills and Yellowstone Park areas with stops to see family in Illinois and Iowa.

Bob loved sports and enjoyed watching his grandkids participate in sports. He also enjoyed sprint car racing and football. He attended many car races from coast to coast, including the Knoxville Nationals, Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway, Daytona 500 and the Indy 500. In 1968, Bob watched the Green Bay Packers play the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl 2 in Miami. He paid $12 for prime seats behind Green Bay's bench.

In 1973, Bob moved his family to Billings, Montana where he delivered freight for Salt Creek, Garrett, and Barber Transportation. He enjoyed working out at Anytime Fitness until he was unable to continue at age 90. Bob made friends very easily and he always got everyone's story. He loved history and spent many hours watching the military channel. He was devoted to caring for his wife Helen, putting her needs beyond those of his own.

Bob appreciated the care and support he received from the VA, including his special helper April Crabtree and nurse Claire Evenson. He also appreciated all the love and support from his and Helen's St. John's Hospice team.

Bob is survived by his wife Helen; children: Cheryl Hoover (Jim) and David Detra (Christine) of Billings; 11 grandchildren: Tracey Brock (Jeremy), Jeff Alitz (Angie), Jason Detra (Lyndsee), Angela Detra, Brian Hoover (Amy), Matt Hagen (Laura), Kady Detra, Shaun Hoover (Priscilia), Nicholas Detra, Beau Detra, and Lane Detra; 10 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Mark Detra and daughter Jody Detra.

Per Bob's request, there will not be a memorial service. He will be buried at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana.