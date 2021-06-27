Robert (Bob) Leroy Dewald

Robert (Bob) Leroy Dewald, age 81, of Billings, passed away on Father's Day, June 20, 2021, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family when he went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born on June 18, 1940, to Fredrick and Katherine Dewald in Hardin, Montana, the youngest of five children. He grew up farming with his dad south of Hardin.

He graduated from Hardin High School in 1959 and then joined the US Army where he was a field carrier communications equipment repairman in the Signal Corps with service in Germany and South Korea. He was an expert marksman and competed in military pistol competitions where he received many awards. He was a devoted patriot and loved our country all of his life.

After his military service, he returned to Hardin and met the love of his life, Donna Doane, and they were married on August 30, 1964. The two were inseparable and best friends for 57 years. Their love has left an amazing legacy and example for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bob began his civilian career with the US Postal Service and worked his way from clerk to Superintendent of Postal Operations. While working at the post office, he also farmed, raised cattle, hogs, and horses. He retired from the USPS after 30 years of service. Then he ventured into two new businesses: Regional Distributor for Reward Walls of MT and founder of Two Leggins Ostrich Farm where he raised ostriches with his family. In 2002, Bob and Donna relocated to Billings where he enjoyed helping people build their dream homes including his own. Bob was a jack of all trades and could fix everything, build anything, and he never cut corners on his high-quality craftsmanship. He was a lifelong learner who enjoyed taking risks in trying new things and succeeded.

Bob excelled in sports and music. He competed in fast-pitch softball, bowling, golf, and even medaled in a 25-mile road race in the 2010 Big Sky State Games at the age of 70. He was always up for an impromptu game of pinochle or ping pong. He was a health and fitness enthusiast his whole life and always lived an active lifestyle, and he coached his children to both enjoy competition and healthy living. Bob was actively involved in his church in both the music and youth ministries. He was the worship leader for decades and enjoyed singing tenor in quartets. Both Bob and Donna were youth leaders where they mentored and discipled hundreds of teens over many years. Bob will be remembered for his witty remarks, his great sense of humor and his contagious smile and laugh, but mostly, for his unwavering love and support for his family.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of nearly 57 years, Donna; two sisters, Deloris (Clifford) Wittmier of Hardin, MT, and Eleanor (Roy) Schaefer of Port Orchard, WA; three children, L. Robert (Linda) Dewald of Windsor, CO, Kathi (Brent) Renier of Laurel, MT, and Anita (Jason) Foster of Billings, MT; eleven grandchildren, Kayla (Micah) Friend, Anna (Collin) Harrell, Taylor (Jessa) Dewald, Ryan Dewald, Ashton (Kelsey) Renier, Jordan Renier, Aaron Foster, Allyson Foster, Kaitlyn Foster, Johnathan Foster, and Lillyan Foster, along with three great-grandchildren (and one on the way that is due any day now who will be named after him).

Our family would like to give thanks to the St. Vincent nurses for their incredible compassion and care, and meaningful prayers. Special thanks to Dr. Cobb and the Frontier Cancer Center for the encouraging and authentic care given to both Bob and Donna over the last five years.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday June 28, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Rd, Billings, MT.

