Robert L. Frank

Robert L. Frank, Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather 77, of Laurel MT passed away at his home surrounded by family on Thursday March 19, 2020 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

He was born in Billings, the son of Philip and Rachel Frank. He attended school in Laurel and Bozeman. He was united in marriage to Judy Goddard on Sept. 22, 1962, they have resided in the Laurel area since.

He worked several campaigns at the sugar factory in Billings. He had a long career at CHS Refinery in Laurel, retiring in 2009 after 44 years of service. He also owned and operated R.L. Frank Septic Service for over 45 years. In addition, he also had a small herd of cattle that he managed in his spare time. His hobbies in between jobs were camping, fishing, hunting, boating, gardening, snowmobiling and riding ATV's. The Cooke City area was a particular favorite of his.

A heartfelt Thank you to Theresa and Britney and the entire St John's Hospice team for the wonderful care and support! To all of his friends and family the utmost appreciation for the love you showered him with, it truly meant the world to him!!

He was preceded in death by his parents; Rachel and Philip, and his brother Ronald.

He is survived by his wife Judy, his children, Leah (Jody) Anest of Park City, Brenda Frank (Dave Bequette) of Laurel, Niki (Doug) Fox of Laurel, Chad (Krystal) Frank of Park City, Nina (Judd) Viersen of Laurel; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and a sister Linda (Skip) Hansen of MN.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Laurel MT.

Celebration of Life to be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Laurel.