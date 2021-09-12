Menu
Robert E. Groves
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021

Robert E. Groves

March 28, 1951 - August 28, 2021

Left behind two brothers Ed (Nancy), Jim (Sue - deceased), ex-wife Carole and four kids Cas, Carl, David, Kelsey. Nieces and Nephews, Grandkids.

No services were held. RIP...We love you Bob


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robert was a gentle soul, quiet, humble, giving, loving, caring ... he took care of my family. May he rest in peace, with his beloved deceased. Thank you sincerely Robert. God hold you in the palm of HIS hand, forever! Peace to all who loved him ... Peggy
Margaret Lakel
September 15, 2021
To Ed and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Robert was a dear friend and will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Deanna Turnbull
Family
September 12, 2021
