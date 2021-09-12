To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Robert was a gentle soul, quiet, humble, giving, loving, caring ... he took care of my family. May he rest in peace, with his beloved deceased. Thank you sincerely Robert. God hold you in the palm of HIS hand, forever! Peace to all who loved him ... Peggy
Margaret Lakel
September 15, 2021
To Ed and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Robert was a dear friend and will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.