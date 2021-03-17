Rev. Robert Howard Koerner

Born 1932 Died 2021

Robert Howard Koerner went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 1 , 2021 at the age of 88.

Bob was born to Helen and George Koerner in the Paradise Valley of Pennsylvania on April 24, 1932. He was the youngest of six children.

After graduating from Barnett High, Bob attended college and then enlisted in the Navy.In the Navy, Bob went on a 50,000 mile world cruise and then studied electronics at Great Lakes Electronics school. While at the school, Bob met the love of his life, a nursing student, Lea Johnson. They were married and had three children, Karen, David and Kathy. Bob and Lea were married for almost 61 years before Lea's passing in 2014. After the Navy, Bob and Lea relocated to California so Bob could attend San Francisco State College.

Bob had a calling to the ministry and relocated to Denver to attend the Denver Theological Seminary. Upon receiving a Masters Degree, Bob moved to Billings to become a chaplain at Yellowstone Boys Ranch.

Bob's next position was a four year stint as Director of Neighborhood Youth Corp on the Crow Indian Reservation. Bob then founded and directed Co-Uni-Bus, a college age ministry. Bob loved being a part of young people's lives for twelve years. He was then a juvenile intake probation officer for the City of Billings. Bob also helped organize and volunteered with the Billings Police Chaplaincy for ten years. At the age of 59, Bob took a Residency in Clinical Pastoral Education in Columbia, South Carolina. Upon completion he worked for 14 years at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings as a chaplain and retired in 2004. In 2017, Bob relocated to Boise to be closer to family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents George and Helen, five siblings, wife Lea, and daughter Karen McFadden. Bob is survived by his son Dave (Sandy) Koerner in Polson, and their children Andrew (Keri) their daughter Harper in Beaverton; Annie (Mekel) Hofman and Aaron in Boise; daughter Kathy (Dave) Wali in Boise; Karen's family Tim (Bobbi Jo) McFadden in Billings; son Levi (Courtney) their children Bennett, Rowan and Ames of Missoula and son Luke (Katy) of Edmond, Oklahoma.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held later this summer in Billings.