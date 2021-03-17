Menu
Rev. Robert Howard Koerner
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Robert Howard Koerner went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 1 , 2021 at the age of 88.

Bob was born to Helen and George Koerner in the Paradise Valley of Pennsylvania on April 24, 1932. He was the youngest of six children.

After graduating from Barnett High, Bob attended college and then enlisted in the Navy.In the Navy, Bob went on a 50,000 mile world cruise and then studied electronics at Great Lakes Electronics school. While at the school, Bob met the love of his life, a nursing student, Lea Johnson. They were married and had three children, Karen, David and Kathy. Bob and Lea were married for almost 61 years before Lea's passing in 2014. After the Navy, Bob and Lea relocated to California so Bob could attend San Francisco State College.

Bob had a calling to the ministry and relocated to Denver to attend the Denver Theological Seminary. Upon receiving a Masters Degree, Bob moved to Billings to become a chaplain at Yellowstone Boys Ranch.

Bob's next position was a four year stint as Director of Neighborhood Youth Corp on the Crow Indian Reservation. Bob then founded and directed Co-Uni-Bus, a college age ministry. Bob loved being a part of young people's lives for twelve years. He was then a juvenile intake probation officer for the City of Billings. Bob also helped organize and volunteered with the Billings Police Chaplaincy for ten years. At the age of 59, Bob took a Residency in Clinical Pastoral Education in Columbia, South Carolina. Upon completion he worked for 14 years at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings as a chaplain and retired in 2004. In 2017, Bob relocated to Boise to be closer to family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents George and Helen, five siblings, wife Lea, and daughter Karen McFadden. Bob is survived by his son Dave (Sandy) Koerner in Polson, and their children Andrew (Keri) their daughter Harper in Beaverton; Annie (Mekel) Hofman and Aaron in Boise; daughter Kathy (Dave) Wali in Boise; Karen's family Tim (Bobbi Jo) McFadden in Billings; son Levi (Courtney) their children Bennett, Rowan and Ames of Missoula and son Luke (Katy) of Edmond, Oklahoma.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held later this summer in Billings.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 17, 2021.
Bob was always such a help to us in the Emergency Department at ST Vincent. He always had a story to tell and took care of families in crisis. Heaven gained a great heart and loving soul.
Miriam Chandler
Work
October 23, 2021
Saddened with you all, but remembering the strengthening evenings spent with Co-Uni-Bus brothers and sisters in the Kierner basement....such an encouragement during the tumultuous college years. Soooooo thankful for Bob's life and ministry. ---Becky
Becky (Strutz) McCotter
March 18, 2021
Bob was a kind and good man. God will reward him greatly. A colleague in ministry.
Tom Harney
March 18, 2021
hi Karen - I remember you from Clyde Hurst Camp in 1969....( you worked there with my sister, Julie Fink ) .... and wanted to extend my sympathy to you and your family ~
Lindie Fink Gibson / Livingston
March 17, 2021
Saddened to see Bob's passng. We were friends for many years, always sharing God's love for us. Bob built the beautiful oak lattice partitions and gazebo in our restaurant. We received many compliments on his work. Blessed to know that he is with Jesus now. His family is in our prayers as they grieve their loss.
Ardel Ronning
March 17, 2021
I knew Bob as a Chaplain at St. Vincent. He was a lovely man and we very much enjoyed seeing him when he made it into our department.
Mary
March 17, 2021
