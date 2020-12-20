Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Leon Madler
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Chapel of the Hills
1331 Lincoln Way
Auburn, CA

Robert Leon Madler

Bob Madler died Saturday, Dec 12. in Lincoln, California at the home he shared with his longtime companion, Joyce Beeman. Bob was a first-generation Madler born Jan 10, 1929 in the United States after his father Joseph Madler made the journey as a young man by ship from Hungary to the US in 1897. Followed shortly thereafter by his mother, who came to the US in 1899 also from Hungary. One of eight children,

Bob was born on the family farm in Baker Montana. He attended school by horseback at the one room schoolhouse six miles away. Bob joined the US army and was stationed in England. While stationed in Sculthorpe, England Bob met Doreen Powton at a USO function. In 1952, shortly after Bob's return to Montana, Doreen made a 5,000-mile trip across the Atlantic from King's Lynn England to marry Bob in Baker, Montana.

Together, Bob and Doreen had five children. Surviving are Cheryle Madler, San Jose, CA; Gerald Madler (Lisa), Columbus, GA; Steve Madler (Julie), Folsom, CA; Orville Madler (Terrie), Roseville, CA; and four grandchildren: Michelle Madler, Boise, ID; Sarah Theby, Hope Mills, NC; Savannah Madler, Roseville, CA; Vanessa Madler, Roseville, CA; and one great-grandchild Ezri Theby, Hope Mills, NC. In 2005, Bob moved to California to be nearer his two sons and grandchildren.

Bob allowed himself to become deeply immersed in a topic or hobby he enjoyed. These included e.g. music, electronics, genealogy, and airplanes. An avid Pilot, Bob was instrument-rated and owned several private planes. He enjoyed taking trips with his family and meeting up with other pilots. At the age of 91, he still loved owning the latest high-tech devices and was quite adept at using them- but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family. Bob was a generous, kind, and loving man. These qualities are what made Bob loved by all who knew him.

A memorial is anticipated in Auburn in early 2021 (postponed due to COVID). Another ceremony is planned in the spring of 2021 in Baker, MT. He will be interred in Saint John's Cemetery, Baker, Montana alongside Doreen.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel of the Hills
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We were distantly related thru the Lenhardt’s & Gall’s.Met Bob at a Donauschwaben group in Mt Angel, Oregon. So sorry to hear of his passing, will share with my 100 year old father, Paul Herberholz . Prayers & condolences to his family & close friends.
Katherine Herberholz Brunner
Acquaintance
December 19, 2020
I am a relative that knew Bob quite well, especially during his residence in Reno, NV. Bob's older brother, Louis Joseph, married my grandmother, Frances Madler, in Belford, N.D. in 1928. They had a single child, my mother Donna Rae Madler, in 1929. I knew "Auntie" Helen Hensleigh
the best and longest as I spent a lot of time in Kalispell, MT growing up and later visiting there. I shall always remember Bob with great fondness!!
Steven W. Schmauch
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results