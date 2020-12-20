Robert Leon Madler

Bob Madler died Saturday, Dec 12. in Lincoln, California at the home he shared with his longtime companion, Joyce Beeman. Bob was a first-generation Madler born Jan 10, 1929 in the United States after his father Joseph Madler made the journey as a young man by ship from Hungary to the US in 1897. Followed shortly thereafter by his mother, who came to the US in 1899 also from Hungary. One of eight children,

Bob was born on the family farm in Baker Montana. He attended school by horseback at the one room schoolhouse six miles away. Bob joined the US army and was stationed in England. While stationed in Sculthorpe, England Bob met Doreen Powton at a USO function. In 1952, shortly after Bob's return to Montana, Doreen made a 5,000-mile trip across the Atlantic from King's Lynn England to marry Bob in Baker, Montana.

Together, Bob and Doreen had five children. Surviving are Cheryle Madler, San Jose, CA; Gerald Madler (Lisa), Columbus, GA; Steve Madler (Julie), Folsom, CA; Orville Madler (Terrie), Roseville, CA; and four grandchildren: Michelle Madler, Boise, ID; Sarah Theby, Hope Mills, NC; Savannah Madler, Roseville, CA; Vanessa Madler, Roseville, CA; and one great-grandchild Ezri Theby, Hope Mills, NC. In 2005, Bob moved to California to be nearer his two sons and grandchildren.

Bob allowed himself to become deeply immersed in a topic or hobby he enjoyed. These included e.g. music, electronics, genealogy, and airplanes. An avid Pilot, Bob was instrument-rated and owned several private planes. He enjoyed taking trips with his family and meeting up with other pilots. At the age of 91, he still loved owning the latest high-tech devices and was quite adept at using them- but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family. Bob was a generous, kind, and loving man. These qualities are what made Bob loved by all who knew him.

A memorial is anticipated in Auburn in early 2021 (postponed due to COVID). Another ceremony is planned in the spring of 2021 in Baker, MT. He will be interred in Saint John's Cemetery, Baker, Montana alongside Doreen.