Robert Schwarz

Robert Schwarz passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. He was born to Palma Barbara (Molacek) and LeRoy Robert Schwarz in West Point, NE on May 21, 1941; He grew up in Wisner, NE, where he still had email friends. At age 16, he moved to Billings, MT.

Bob spent 33 teaching English and a coaching in Roberts, Cody, Huntley Project, Lincoln JH and 23 years at Billings Senior, places filled with students and colleagues he truly loved. He enjoyed the classroom and the playing fields and was proud of the students he taught and athletes he coached. He was fond of saying, "I learned more from them than I ever taught them." A favorite thing was to encounter an ex-student who remembered him. He became lifelong friends with many.

Bob and Sandra Packard were married in 1967 and divorced in 1982. They had two great kids, Rob and Tiffany. 'Grandpa' and 'Dad' were the titles he loved most, followed by 'Big Bro' and 'Uncle Bob.'

Bob graduated from Billings Central in 1959, staying friends with many of his classmates. He graduated from EMC in 1965. He did his graduate work at MSU. He was in the 592nd unit of the Billings Army Reserve. There, and as a teacher, he enjoyed the rank and file, the blue collars. As president of the Peter Yegen Men's Association, he made friends of many golfers in a more than a 25 year span. "My good friends, Frank Kelley and Dale Haider do all the work," he said.

Bob would like to thank the Oncology staff at the Billings Clinic, especially Dr. Brock Wittenberger and Research Nurse Kathy Wilkinson for giving him a new life to welcome and know his last three grandchildren. He would also like to thank the Oncology staff at Roger Maris Cancer Center, especially Dr. Zahr, as well as the staff at Bethany Gables Assisted Living. His Mother and Father, a niece, Hannah Schwarz, and a nephew, Michael Driscoll, preceded him in death.

Bob was a wonderful son, an awesome brother, a true educator, a respected coach, a trusting uncle, a devoted friend and most especially, an adoring father and doting grandfather. He is survived by his son, Robert (Katrina) Schwarz and his daughter, Tiffany (Tom) Bolgrean, the real loves of his life, as were grandchildren Gavin and Logan Bolgrean and Annalise, and Rylee Schwarz. He also leaves behind sisters, JoAnn (Jerry) Driscoll and Barbara (Tim) Karst and brother Dan (Marcy), and many well-loved nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. When Bob left the world, he left a whole in their hearts.

Bob spent the last years of his life in Bethany Gables Assisted Living at 4255 – 30 th Ave. South, Fargo, ND 58104

A family funeral and burial will take place in July, 2021 with details to follow. In lieu of flowers Bob asked, "Please donate to your favorite charity." Or to Bethany Gables in Fargo, ND.