Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Schwarz
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Robert Schwarz

Robert Schwarz passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. He was born to Palma Barbara (Molacek) and LeRoy Robert Schwarz in West Point, NE on May 21, 1941; He grew up in Wisner, NE, where he still had email friends. At age 16, he moved to Billings, MT.

Bob spent 33 teaching English and a coaching in Roberts, Cody, Huntley Project, Lincoln JH and 23 years at Billings Senior, places filled with students and colleagues he truly loved. He enjoyed the classroom and the playing fields and was proud of the students he taught and athletes he coached. He was fond of saying, "I learned more from them than I ever taught them." A favorite thing was to encounter an ex-student who remembered him. He became lifelong friends with many.

Bob and Sandra Packard were married in 1967 and divorced in 1982. They had two great kids, Rob and Tiffany. 'Grandpa' and 'Dad' were the titles he loved most, followed by 'Big Bro' and 'Uncle Bob.'

Bob graduated from Billings Central in 1959, staying friends with many of his classmates. He graduated from EMC in 1965. He did his graduate work at MSU. He was in the 592nd unit of the Billings Army Reserve. There, and as a teacher, he enjoyed the rank and file, the blue collars. As president of the Peter Yegen Men's Association, he made friends of many golfers in a more than a 25 year span. "My good friends, Frank Kelley and Dale Haider do all the work," he said.

Bob would like to thank the Oncology staff at the Billings Clinic, especially Dr. Brock Wittenberger and Research Nurse Kathy Wilkinson for giving him a new life to welcome and know his last three grandchildren. He would also like to thank the Oncology staff at Roger Maris Cancer Center, especially Dr. Zahr, as well as the staff at Bethany Gables Assisted Living. His Mother and Father, a niece, Hannah Schwarz, and a nephew, Michael Driscoll, preceded him in death.

Bob was a wonderful son, an awesome brother, a true educator, a respected coach, a trusting uncle, a devoted friend and most especially, an adoring father and doting grandfather. He is survived by his son, Robert (Katrina) Schwarz and his daughter, Tiffany (Tom) Bolgrean, the real loves of his life, as were grandchildren Gavin and Logan Bolgrean and Annalise, and Rylee Schwarz. He also leaves behind sisters, JoAnn (Jerry) Driscoll and Barbara (Tim) Karst and brother Dan (Marcy), and many well-loved nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. When Bob left the world, he left a whole in their hearts.

Bob spent the last years of his life in Bethany Gables Assisted Living at 4255 – 30 th Ave. South, Fargo, ND 58104

A family funeral and burial will take place in July, 2021 with details to follow. In lieu of flowers Bob asked, "Please donate to your favorite charity." Or to Bethany Gables in Fargo, ND.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Rob, Tiffany, Dan, and Family - Dale shared the sad news of Bob passing. We send our deepest sympathies and warmest thoughts to all of you. I was touched by seeing my Dad´s name, along with Dale´s, the in the obituary. Thank you. Bob was a cherished friend to both my Mom and Dad. They were extremely close and Bob did so many kind things for them over the years. While I´m far away, I was lucky to call Bob a friend too. We´d chat periodically and he would help keep me informed of happenings in Billings. There was never a conversation where he didn´t share updates on you kids that he was so proud of. May he Rest In Peace - and I hope has already played the front nine with my Dad. Peace and love to you in your time of loss. Mike Kelley
Mike Kelley
December 15, 2020
Bob and I were in the 592 and to summer camp for the army in my car for 3 years in the 60s'.Also came to Roberts and went to Redlodge with him Sandra for dinner.Bob was A#1.Tom Crystal in Bozeman. Email [email protected]
Tom Crystal
December 12, 2020
Coach Schwartz was my teacher and coach. Terrific at both. I will always remember when he stated at the year end basketball ball ceremony: Fagg, when you started this year you could not chew gum and dribble at the same time, but you turned out to be a pretty good player". A man who knew the English language. Rest In Peace.
Russ Fagg
December 12, 2020
in 1967 I graduated from Roberts High School and I still remember Mr. Schwarz after all these years. I remember his professionalism, his love for his subject area and teaching. itself. Roberts High School was a small school, by comparison to others, but Mr. Schwarz was big, I might say huge, in the positive influence he had on his students. I was very sad to receive his obituary. My sympathy to all his loved ones.
Karen Marttila Parks
December 12, 2020
Great times in education teaching together at Billings Senior and golfing at Lake Hills. May you rest in peace
Gordy Schlabs
December 12, 2020
My fondest memory of Mr. Schwarz is of when he attended my graduation at May Technical College. It was one of my proudest accomplishments as I was Valedictorian. Mr. Schwarz was my teacher at BSH and I struggled with English so I was in his classes often. I thought Science Fiction would be an easy A. When he gave me an F because there were words that didn't exist throughout my paper and to consult Mr. Webster my response was I thought Science Fiction was a figmentation of my imagination .... He took my paper back and regraded it. I think he gave me a B.
My heart and prayers goes out to his family. Mr. Schwarz was an awesome human and his kindness will not be forgotten. God be with your family during this time.
Christy (Kline) Martin
Student
December 10, 2020
We were fortunate to have a great educator in our small town (Roberts). He opened up a world of literature and writing to us; he was a bright light in our high school. His memory lives on in many grateful hearts.
Lannis Stark Haldeman
December 10, 2020
Our condolences go out to the Schwarz family. Bob was an amazing individual on various levels--friend, educator, mentor, coach and skeptic. He wrote biting, well crafted letters to the editor. He had high standards--he was demanding (with a sense of humor) of his English students; his cross country team won state; and especially he was demanding of himself in relationships, work ethic and faith. I had the honor to call him friend, colleague and teammate. He used to tell his students he had socks older they were.
Tom and Carol Feeley
December 10, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Mr Schwarz was my HS English teacher in Robert's. He & Lyle Swenson will be remembered for their fun loving actions at functions. They were both loved.
Kathy Sekora Waldron
December 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss. He was also one of my favorite teachers at Senior High in 1994. I actually still think of him often and his teaching on poetry. He defiantly can be credited for my love of reading. May God Bless you during this difficult time. I am so glad you know what a gift we was to his students.
Lora Christiansen Craft
December 9, 2020
To Dan--I am so sorry to hear of this loss of your brother. I can't even imagine losing one of my siblings. I hope you will find relief from your grief in the good memories that will come up from time to time. My sympathy to you and your family.
Jo Anne Herem
December 9, 2020
Dan and Family, My condolences on your loss.
Lance Pedersen
December 9, 2020
One of my favorite teachers at Billings Senior High. Rest in Peace, Mr. Schwartz
Sherry Black
December 9, 2020
I will love you forever! I lost one of my best friends. To the Moon and Back Uncle Bob! I have an angel on my side!
Kathy Gountanis
December 9, 2020
Bob was my mentor, doing my student teaching with him. Never have I had a more positive experience. He taught English the way it should be taught, with lit and writing combined. He gave me gifts I have repaid through my students, and I will always treasure my time with him. RIP Bob...
Kathi Bjorgum
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results