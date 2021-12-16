Menu
Robert R. Stern
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Robert R. Stern

Robert R. Stern was born on Sept. 2, 1965, to Richard Stern and Sharon (Pinter) Stern in Billings. He passed away on Dec. 7, 2021, at his home in Billings.

For most of his adult life, he worked at Stella's as the kitchen manager and head cook. He took pride in doing a good job for Stella, whom he held in high regard.

Robert was predeceased by his mother, Sharon; his brother, Rick; and his maternal grandparents, Ted and Louise Pinter; and his paternal grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Stern.

He is survived by his father, Richard, and his stepmother, Rosalind. He is also survived by his stepsiblings, Kimberly (John) Braaton, Michael (Leah) Armstrong, and several step-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother Robin and Robin's children, Sam and Sarah Stern, and a great-niece Mia, and Aaron Stern and his son, Liam Stern.

Funeral arrangements will be made sometime in the future.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 16, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Robert. I had the pleasure of working with him at Stellas for 14years. After that I got to cut his hair every four weeks. I hope he is at peace and I will greatly miss him.
Ashley Balajadia
Friend
December 16, 2021
