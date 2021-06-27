In Memory of Robert Michael Wier

Robert (Bob) Michael Wier left this life on Jan. 15, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona, after a long battle with diabetes and heart disease.

Born on Oct. 9, 1959 in Choteau, Montana, Bob was the first child of Robert James Wier and Nancy Lou V'Dovec Wier. Raised in Billings, Montana, he graduated from Billings West High School.

Since he was a young boy, Bob wanted to be an architect. He took his first step in a long and storied career by earning a bachelor's degree in architecture from Montana State University in Bozeman. Early on, he designed and built his family's home in Tucson, Arizona. A member of the American Institute of Architects, Bob designed and directed the classification and construction of microelectronic semi-conductor clean rooms and controlled environments. Projects in this field took him all over the world, from Europe to numerous countries in southeast Asia.

Later, Bob planned, designed and directed the construction of health care facilities and equipment. His healthcare work was primarily based in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona, but took him around the United States, including California, New Mexico, Texas, Alaska, Colorado and Vermont.

Quick-witted, smart and insightful, Bob enjoyed cooking and barbeque, golf, a fine cigar, and a good dog. Prior to being limited by his health, he could often be found with his blind German Shepherd Missy or creating a delicious meal. He never forgot a birthday or holiday, was the first to try a new restaurant, and had a soft spot for rescue animals.

Bob is survived by his son Robert Bennington (Ankita) Wier, daughter Lydia Lynn Wier, former wife Dana Morse Wier, siblings Tami Wier, Vickie Anderson, Michael (Stephanie) Wier and Teri (Randy) Clement; longtime friend Dolores Ramos; many friends and colleagues; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, and a number of aunts and uncles.

Interment will be held in Billings at a later date.