Robert (Bob) William Phillips

Robert (Bob) William Phillips, age 75, passed away in his home in Billings, Montana, on Sept. 24, 2020. Bob was born on March 21, 1945 to Leona and Anthony Phillips, in Clinton, Iowa. Bob had 12 siblings total, three who passed away during childbirth. Bob enjoyed sharing stories of his childhood, how he and his brothers would often find things to get into or do that were possibly not always the best of ideas. He grew up in a large family and money was tight. Bob enjoyed telling his kids and grandkids about one of his childhood homes and how it was a reconstructed chicken coop. Of course, he would always reminisce and share these memories with a smile. Bob attended Boys Town in Nebraska for his schooling, this placement later on became the foundation for his path in life working in the mental health field community.

Bob graduated High school in 1964 from Father Flanigan's Boys Home in Nebraska. He went active duty in the Navy and later was ordered to Vietnam in the spring of 1965 until June of 1966. Bob entered college in the fall of 1966 and worked part time as a counselor at Boys Town. After graduation in 1970, he worked as a therapist until 1976. Bob continued his role as a mental health professional at the Billings Vet Center until his retirement in Dec. of 2007.

Bob was married to Jeanette (Nahra) Phillips on August 31, 1968 in Davenport, Iowa. They shared a life and family together for 52 years until his passing. From this marriage they had three children. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette Phillips along with his three children and five grandchildren.

Bob took pride in making sure his family was well provided for. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Bob also had a passion for fishing the Bighorn River. He was fortunate to get out and spend time casting from the banks this summer. He will be remembered for his love to travel and for being a good companion. Bob loved to talk and give advice to anyone who had a listening ear. He had a drive to want to help others and see them succeed. Bob was a dedicated Nebraska Huskers fan and enjoyed fussing over the game with his son and grandson. In his younger years he enjoyed playing handball in Rock Island, Illinois with a group of guys from work. Bob made great efforts to connect with those who he cared about. He wanted those around him to know he loved and cared about them. His heart and dedication to family will always be remembered.

The casket will be open for visitation from 1-5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Ln, Billings. Graveside service with full military honors will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at the Black Hills National Cemetery, in Sturgis, SD. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and remembrances may be shared with the family online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.