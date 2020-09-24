Robert Winston Petersen Robert Winston Petersen, 74, died Friday, Sept. 18, from complications of Parkinson's disease. He died peacefully with his family by his side. Bob, 'Pete', was brought into this world on Oct. 11, 1945, by his parents, Robert and Phyllis Petersen, in the eastern Montana town of Sidney. After graduating High School, 'Go Eagles!' he attended the University of Montana, where he gained notoriety and made lifelong friends as a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Once he obtained his business administration degree, he took to the open roads across Montana as a traveling salesman with Lever Brothers. Through this experience he established many friendships… and even sold a couple boxes of soap along the way! Utilizing his good nature, honesty and business acumen, he took his sales skills back to Missoula and became a stockbroker for D.A. Davidson. After leaving D.A. Davidson, Pete had the opportunity to make a difference at several different brokerage firms before retiring from Morgan Stanley in 2010. Pete was a fantastic stockbroker, investor and financial advisor. His clients were his friends and he took personal responsibility for their financial success. He was well-respected by his co-workers and had relentless optimism for the future. He made friends everywhere he went because of his genuine curiosity to hear others' stories and perspectives. In any situation, he sought to make everyone feel welcomed with a handshake and a smile. Pete loved to help others which was evident through his countless hours of volunteering with Kiwanis, Shriners International and his Church. Pete was a family man and was very dedicated to his four children - Brandon, Rob, Misty and Kristen. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with them and be involved in their lives, whether it was helping them with homework or an afterschool activity. He loved to talk to his friends about how proud he was of each and every one of them and their accomplishments. The love and pride he had for his family was inimitable. When Pete wasn't wheeling and dealing, volunteering or spending time with his family, he was a musician, semi-pro golfer and a bowler. He had a melodic tenor voice and over the years, sang in all sorts of choirs and barbershop quartets. As a member of Highlands Country Club for 30+ years, he found his home among friends, playing a game that he loved, and even married his wife, Lynda, on hole number 8. To his children, playing golf together was where they put the world aside to just exist and talk about life. The sheer will and determination that made him successful in life was ever-present during his difficult last few years as he continued to battle and defy his prognosis. He never lost his sense of humor, his wit, or his contagious smile. Pete is survived by his wife, Lynda; his children, Brandon (Stefanie), Robbie (Archna), Misty (Ryan), and Kristen; his grandchildren, Isabelle, Natalie, Sarahanne, Kai, and McCoy; his brother, Richard; and his sister, Patti (Paul). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Billings Kiwanis or Special K Ranch. A private funeral service was held in Sidney, Montana, for the family. A memorial service in Billings, Montana, will be held at a later date. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com .