Robert 'Bob' Herbert Woods

Robert 'Bob' Herbert Woods, age 85, of Forsyth passed away on Dec. 10, 2020 at the Rosebud Healthcare Center in Forsyth, Montana after a brief illness surrounded by family. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on Nov. 5, 1935 to Herbert and Natalie Hall Woods and has two sisters, Natalie 'Nini' and Victoria 'Vicky'.

Robert went to high school in Wellesley, MA and played football, baseball, and hockey. Robert graduated from high school at seventeen years old and joined the Marine Corp. He later returned to Massachusetts and graduated from Babson College. He met and married Carol Smith and to this union they had two sons, Scott born in 1957 and Doug born in 1960. They later divorced.

Robert met Swiss born Margareta Keller while she was working in Boston as a governess for Harvard Professors who had five children. Bob and Margareta married on April 15, 1965 and Bob began working for Johns Manville in New York City. Daughter Audrey was born Feb. 3, 1966 in Queens, NY. The family transferred to Paoli, Pennsylvania in 1967 for his job and son Robert was born in 1970. Bob and Margareta transferred to Helena, MT in 1979, then to Albuquerque, NM in 1984 while still working for Johns Manville. Bob retired in 1996 after 36 years of working for the same company. They moved to Hysham, MT where their daughter Audrey and her family resided. Bob and Margareta opened the Hysham Motel and operated it together for 11 years.

Bob and Margareta were very involved with the wonderful Hysham community for 20 years. They participated in many activities involving their three grandchildren Abbey, Brooke and Hunter, who loved cleaning rooms at the motel and played many heated games of Rummikub together! Bob and Margareta became 'snow birds' traveling to Yuma, AZ in the winter and enjoyed 15 years at Gila MT RV Park where Bob acquired a passion for shuffleboard! He always loved the USA vs. Canada championships and never missed a chance to shuffle!

They re-retired in 2016 moving to the 'Villa' in Forsyth and so enjoyed the active community Forsyth had to offer and spent many hours at the senior citizens center and First Baptist Church. At a family function at the ranch, Bob discovered the game of cornhole and became obsessed with becoming an above average player! He practiced and organized a league at First Baptist Church which also included a bible study and wonderful fellowship. We all loved his enthusiasm and active lifestyle! Bob was an avid Red Sox fan and loved the Denver Broncos as well!

Robert(Bob) is survived by his wife of 55 years Margareta, his sons Scott from California, Doug (Tiffany) from Florida, Robert (Rebekah) from Washington and his daughter Audrey (Shawn) from Montana. Robert (Bob) was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Tyler, Cody, Kayla (Joaquin) Rodriguez and Mackensie Woods; Sydney, Hailey Crowell and Zoey Woods; Abbey (Ryan) Bruski, Brooke and Hunter Hollowell. Robert's blessings continued with 11 great-grandchildren: Rainey, Knoxley and Tatum Woods; Avery and Norah Rodriguez; Evie Woods; Kinlee, Weston and Sadie Crowell; Bekka and Harper Bruski. He is also survived by his two sisters Natalie Haile from California and Victoria (Dan) Archabal from Massachusetts, brother-in-laws Oskar Keller from Switzerland, Herbert (Margrit) Keller from Canada, Erhard (Martha) Keller from Switzerland and sister-in-law Verena(Massimo) Leoni from Italy along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff and providers at Rosebud Healthcare Center in Forsyth, MT for the wonderful care Bob received during his brief stay and to Pastor Bill Sikes and the congregation at Forsyth Baptist Church for their prayers, love and support during the difficult time our family faced in December losing our loved one.

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth, MT with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m. followed by a service at 6 p.m. The memorial service will be livestreamed if you are unable to attend. On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. there will be a graveside service with full military honors at Hysham Vale Cemetery in Hysham, MT with a reception following at the Hollowell Ranch in Mission Valley, MT. Memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Forsyth or Forsyth Senior Citizens Center. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and we thank them for guiding us through this difficult journey. To leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.