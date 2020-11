Roberta 'Rob' Bloom Carstensen

Roberta 'Rob' Bloom Carstensen, 90, passed away in Billings, Oct. 30, 2020. She was born in Roundup, MT, Oct. 23, 1930 to Clair and Ruth Bloom.

Cremation has taken place. Memorials are requested to Riverstone Health Hospice.

Heartfelt thanks to Rob's friends, Millie and Audrey, who stood by her throughout her battle with cancer.

Rob's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.