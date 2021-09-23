Roberta Ann Boyd Stewart

Roberta Ann Boyd Stewart passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Roberta was born on Jan. 3, 1946, in Billings, the first daughter to Robert and Emma Boyd. She spent her childhood years in Billings and graduated from Billings West High School in 1965. Following high school graduation, Roberta rode the train to Seattle, where she lived with friends on Beacon Hill and worked downtown for Arthur Anderson. A couple years later, she returned to Billings and went to work for Midland Bank, where her banking career began. Over the years, Midland Bank became US Bank. Roberta worked more than 30 years in the banking industry, eventually retiring from US Bank in 2001 as a Branch Manager and VP. Never one to "simply retire to the easy life," Roberta tackled new challenges taking part-time jobs at Metra RV, Yellowstone Bank, Anderson ZurMuehlen and finally MSU Billings, where she worked in the College of Business for almost 12 years.

On June 2, 1973, Roberta married the love of her life, Wally Stewart. They lived in Red Lodge a brief time, where Wally owned and operated the Red Rug Lounge, now known as the Snow Creek Saloon. After commuting between Red Lodge and Billings daily for work, Roberta talked Wally into returning to Billings, where they lived until Wally passed away on Dec. 18, 2002.

Roberta's daughter, Lynze, eventually encouraged her mom to find that special someone to share life with. She met Gary Weber in 2005, and the two of them never looked back as they became life partners. The blending of Roberta's and Gary's families enriched all our lives. Gary and Roberta enjoyed many adventures together, including an Alaska trip, a road trip through the south, camping and RZR riding in Cooke City and the Little Belts, and cooking and entertaining everyone for the holidays. They always had fun.

Family and friends were everything to Roberta; she especially enjoyed watching the activities the grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in. Her lifelong friends love telling stories about how she was always the most dependable and responsible, and always one they could count on to help. Roberta was a constant learner and doer, and was proficient in every job or hobby she took on: sewing, watercolor painting, knitting, home improvement projects and gardening. She enjoyed her monthly bridge club nights and the gals she had played with since 1979. She loved the years spent with family and friends during annual summer vacations at Camp Tuffit on beautiful Lake Mary Ronan.

Roberta is survived by her daughter Lynze (Matt) Cooper of Bozeman; life partner Gary Weber of Billings; sisters Lorna Boyd of Billings and Linda (Jim) Gillett of Clancy; and Gary's children Mark (Rebekah) Weber, Joyce Weber, Becky (Jack) Hoyt and Kurt (Kim) Weber of Billings. Roberta is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Peyton Cooper and Austin Cooper of Bozeman, Meghan Weber, Madisyn Weber, Isaac Weber, Andy (Sarah) Spadt, Cameron Spadt, Austin (Kellie) Spadt, Britney Spadt, Shawn (Alyssa) Weber, all of Billings, and Kelsie (Trey) Parrish of Omaha. Her 11 great-grandchildren include Mason, Tajen, Carter, Blake, Peyton, Parker, Ashleigh, Axel, Maddox, Holdyn and Rhett. She also has many nieces and nephews. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Emma Boyd; and husband Wally Stewart.

A celebration of life will be held for Roberta at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary and Crematory, 1001 Alderson Ave., with a reception to follow at the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the loving care Roberta received from the team at St. Vincent Healthcare – Cancer Centers of Montana, with a special shout out to Dr. Fiddler and Roberta's favorite nurse, Cassie Blomquist. We would also like to thank Hospice nurse Paula from RiverStone Health and the hospice team.