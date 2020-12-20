Robyn Dawn Miller (Crary)

Robyn Dawn Miller (Crary) peacefully passed from this world into eternal life on Dec. 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after 6 months of fighting Ovarian Cancer.

Born August 25, 1954, Robyn spent 66 years creating a bold life full of wonder and love.

She loved her family; her husband Scot, and their children Alyson, Ashley, Daniel (and his wife Courtney,) and Whitney. She loved her parents, Doug and Bonnie, her sister Laurel, brother Dusty and sister-in-law Danelle. And she loved her many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws and cousins.

She loved her family ranch. Born and raised along the Rocky Mountain front Northwest of Choteau, Montana, Robyn was always a ranch girl at heart. She grew up riding horses with her sister, sewing with her mother, skiing with her brother, and caring for livestock. And every year she became ever more enraptured with the beauty of the world around her. Be it camping with her family at Seeley Lake, exploring the Bob Marshall wilderness, or becoming a licensed pilot and flying planes with her dad.

Robyn had a great love for nature and nature's God. She marveled at the beauty of creation. She was a caring and loving soul.

This curiosity for the world continued to flourish in her academic and professional life. A lifelong learner, Robyn enjoyed many varied subjects: literature, music, history, science, geography, architecture and design. Beyond the academic, she also excelled in track and field, 4H, piano, singing, and performed in school plays. These pursuits at Choteau High School (class of '72) continued into college (MSU Class of '76, BA Education and Special Education) and beyond to her next adventures.

The next adventure took Robyn to Ayrshire, Scotland. Here she spent a season student-teaching. But this was far more than a semester abroad. Robyn loved the Scottish people, culture, and her own ancestral roots on the isle. She cherished this time so much that in 2006 she returned to Scotland with her husband and children for the family vacation/field trip of a lifetime.

After college, Robyn taught elementary school in several school districts throughout Montana, Cherry Creek School District in Colorado, and finally in Laurel's Special Ed program. Here she gained insight into children, parents, the very nature of learning, and what kids want and need to flourish. She took these lessons into homeschooling her four children, speaking at alternative education events, and in easing the minds of many a worried mother. Robyn was a pillar of the homeschool community in Yellowstone County. She was a passionate advocate for educational freedom and choice. She worked on local politics and community organizations, including a national education non-profit organization. She served on the Board of the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale. She volunteered for CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocate) of Yellowstone County, providing support for children and families in crisis situations, including abused and neglected children. Robyn was a tutor, mentor, advocate, and leader.

And through this life of activism and adventure, Robyn was a loving wife and mother.

Some of Robyn's most blissful memories were watching the kids play in her teeming flower garden and climb the apple trees in the backyard of their Billings' home. She was an exquisite storyteller, delighting her children with the voices she created for each of the characters in favorite novels like Anne of Green Gables, Harry Potter, and Little House on the Prairie. She was the kids first music teacher. The family spent many happy hours and holidays around the piano with Robyn playing while the family sang along to Broadway tunes and holiday classics. She had a keen eye for architecture and design and created a beautiful home to which her kids returned every Christmas.

Robyn was introduced to her husband Scot by her dad Doug at a MT Stockgrowers Association Convention Dance in Great Falls in 1977. They were married on August 2, 1980 on the Crary ranch. Together they shared 40 years of marriage, 37 years in their home, 30 years with kids in the house, and 27 years owning a business. But their love cannot be measured by milestones alone, and it will be remembered with laughter, tears, singing, and dancing.

Robyn is survived by her husband Scot, her children Alyson of Alexandria, VA, Ashley of New York, NY, Daniel (Courtney) of Missoula, MT, and Whitney of Missoula, MT. Robyn was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie, father, Doug, and many other family members of blessed memory.

Think of Robyn when you see a patch of bright tulips in the Spring, or leaves turning shades of gold and red in Autumn. Think of her when you are flying across a clear blue sky and how she could land a plane with ease. Think of her when you ski down a mountain with fresh snow. Think of her when you read a good book, or sing a sweet song. Think of her when you hear the joyous sounds of happy children.

No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in honor of Robyn Miller to the Homeschool Foundation, La Vie Pregnancy Care Center, Smile Train, or The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.