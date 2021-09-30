Rodger Dean Reitman

Rodger Dean Reitman was born Sept. 24, 1959 in Monmouth, Illinois to John and Katherine Reitman. He passed peacefully July 23, 2021 in Shepard, MT.

Rodger is survived by his siblings Teri Simon, Hugh Reitman, John Reitman and Deena Neal; Daughters Gina Walkington and Taylor Reitman.

Rodger was hardworking, loyal, sensitive and clever. He was passionate about his work with livestock and was influential to the success of Leachman Cattle Company.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Feedlot Steakhouse 5625 Scandia Rd. Shepard MT Sunday Oct. 3, from 1-3pm