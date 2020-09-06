Roger Carl Smith

Roger Carl Smith, 95, passed away on August 3 in Couer d'Alene, ID. He was born March 27, 1925 in Bismarck, ND to Mal C. and Olga (Fristad) Smith, and raised on a farm with his sister, near Sanger, a small town 25 miles north of Mandan, ND. The family moved to Seattle, WA in 1939 where Roger during his school vacations, along with his dad, worked in the shipyards building U.S. Navy destroyers. Roger dropped out of high school and joined the navy and did his boot camp at Farragaut, ID. He attended sonar (submarine detection) school in San Diego, CA. Upon graduation he was assigned to active duty on a YMS 393 (minesweeper/escort vessel) and served in the South Pacific from New Guinea to the Philippine Islands. The mission was sweeping mines prior to landings, searching for submarines, and escorting troop/supply ships. He was honorably discharged in Bremerton, WA Dec. of 1945.

He attended college in Seattle and then served in the Merchant Marine as Chief Electrician for a year making several foreign trips to China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines. He attended college in Missoula, MT where he and two other navy veterans started an Army-Navy Store in Martin City, MT for a year.

He began his employment with Montana Dakota Utilities (MDU) in 1948 in Wolf Point, MT as a bookkeeper. He transferred to Glendive, MT in 1952 working for a subsidiary of MDU, the Williston Basin Pipeline and finished his career as District Field Manager.

In 1948, he married Alyce Garoutte in Wolf Point. To this union a daughter Dawn Dayette was born in 1951 and they later divorced in 1956.

In 1959, Roger married Grace (Kegley) Balback. They combined their families of Dawn, Glade, Darlene, George and Marvin. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage, raising their children while living on a ranch near Glendive and being a part of the Deer Creek Community.

After retiring in 1987, Grace and Roger spent the next 17 years in 5th wheel trailers, motor homes and pickup campers while visiting children, sightseeing and searching for family and relatives around the U.S. until Grace passed away in 2006. They also enjoyed a month long trip to Europe. Their most memorable trip was a five week trip to Alaska in a four wheel drive pickup camper and driving every road they could find. Roger later moved to Issaquah, WA where he lived with his good friend Linda Trethewey from Seattle, WA. He and Linda then moved to Post Falls, ID into an assisted living facility.

In 1949, he was raised to a Master Mason in Wolf Point, MT and was initiated into the Glendive Elks Lodge, and was a member of the VFW. He was a member of these organizations for 68 years and was a booster for many Glendive organizations.

He was preceded in death by his wife Grace, son George (Lynn) Balback of Sheridan, WY, daughter, Dawn Callen (Randy), Bloomfield, NM, sister Patricia (Smith) Pecaric and her husband Andy of Bellingham, WA, a brother who died in infancy, Lewis John Smith, and parents Mal C. and Olga Smith.

He is survived by son Marvin (Joan) Balback, Helena, MT; daughter Darlene (Marvin) Hartze, Bozeman, MT; son Glade (June) Balback, Fromberg, MT; niece Penny (Pat) Goodfellow, and nephew Garson Stoen of Kingston, WA. Grandchildren Marvin Lee (Gilly) Balback, Kirkland, WA; Shelley Jo (John) Balback of Layton, UT; Shauna (Ron) O'Donnell, Billings, MT; Kymberly Humphrey, Belgrade, MT; Danielle Callen, Bloomfield, NM; Alycia (Greg) Quartieri, Raton, NM; Brandie (Fred) Jowdy, Post Falls, ID; Lane (Laura) Balback, Odessa, WA; Josh (Crystal) Balback, Post Falls, ID. Numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

His ashes will be buried next to Grace and his parents in the Glendive Memorial Cemetery. Graveside services will be determined at a future date.