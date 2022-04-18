Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Clifton Kephart
FUNERAL HOME
Smith West Funeral Chapel
304 34th Street West
Billings, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 19 2022
11:00a.m.
Smith Funeral Chapels-West end
Send Flowers
Roger Clifton Kephart

BILLINGS - Roger Clifton Kephart, a devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on April 11, 2022, in Billings as a result of hypothermia. He was 88 years young and lived his entire life with enthusiasm. Please see the Smith Funeral Home website at smithfuneralchapels.com for Roger's entire Obituary. An informal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Smith West Funeral Chapel located at 304 34th St. West in Billings.
Published by Billings Gazette on Apr. 18, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Smith Funeral Chapels-West end
304 34th Street West, BILLINGS, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith West Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith West Funeral Chapel Smith West Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Klass Law Firm
April 18, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Roger's passing. So sorry Ellie.
Marsha L. Christiansen
Friend
April 17, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results